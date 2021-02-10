The most-watched shows of 2021 (so far) have been revealed

Netflix's Cobra Kai and Bridgerton are the two most popular streaming shows of 2021 so far, it has been revealed.

Variety reports that, according to Nielsen's figures, Karate Kid-spinoff Cobra Kai was the most viewed show of the week spanning from January, 4 2021 to January 10, 2021. Bridgerton, the Shondaland smash hit, came in at number two, which is particularly impressive considering it only consists of eight episodes, compared to Cobra Kai's 30.

In fact, Netflix dominates the list of streaming originals – claiming all but one of the ten slots. There's no prizes for guessing that the one non-Netflix original still pulling in viewers is The Mandalorian, which has two seasons streaming on Disney Plus, and The Mandalorian season 3 on the way. WandaVision debuted on January, 15, so was just too late to be in with a chance of making it onto this particular list.

You can check out the full ranking of original TV shows, with the minutes in the millions, below:

Cobra Kai (Netflix) – 2,107 minutes

Bridgerton (Netflix) – 1,670 minutes

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) – 768 minutes

The Crown (Netflix) – 494 minutes

Virgin River (Netflix) – 475 minutes

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) – 411 minutes

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) – 392 minutes

Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix) – 380 minutes

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 323 minutes

History of Swear Words (Netflix) – 314 minutes

As for the popularity ranking of everything on streaming, not just original TV shows (again with minutes in the million), check that out here:

Cobra Kai (Netflix) – 2,107 minutes

Bridgerton (Netflix) – 1,670 minutes

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 842 minutes

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) – 768 minutes

Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) – 704 minutes

Schitt's Creek (Netflix) – 651 minutes

CoComelon (Netflix) – 612 minutes

Mariposa de Barrio (Netflix) – 548 minutes

Supernatural (Netflix) – 526 minutes

Soul (Disney Plus) – 520 minutes

That is a lot of Cobra Kai. While you wait for Cobra Kai season 4, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now.