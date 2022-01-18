Here's when you'll be able to buy the Monsters of the Multiverse D&D book by itself

The Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse release date has been announced. The newest D&D sourcebook will hit shelves this May 17, 2022, and, like other Dungeons and Dragons books, it's likely to cost $49.95 in the USA and roughly £42 in the UK.

Originally revealed as part of the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set, Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse wasn't available separately before now. Unless you were willing to wait an unknown amount of time until it launched by itself, the only option was buying the full triple-pack (due to arrive on January 25 for $165.95). As such, the May release date means fans who don't fancy spending that much won't have to wait long.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Designed as a way of bringing together player races and monsters that are scattered across the game's many sourcebooks, Monsters of the Multiverse is supposed to act as a one-stop shop for all the character options and foes that aren't included within the core rules. More specifically, it features 33 player races (such as goblins or shadar-kai elves) and more than 250 monsters. There are plenty of NPCs on-hand to fill out your game world too, not to mention systems for making them more unique.

While the book is an amalgamation of prior material, it still has something to offer long-term adventurers - everything within has been streamlined or tweaked to improve gameplay. In addition, all races and monsters have been retooled to fit any setting. That means you don't have to work around references to the Forgotten Realms or Eberron when creating a new character.

Although this won't be the last book D&D launches in 2022, we don't have any solid info on what comes next. Perhaps now that we've got a firm Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse release date, details of a new sourcebook will come to light soon.

