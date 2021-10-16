DC's newest hero Monkey Prince gets his own 2022 title

One of DC's newest heroes, Monkey Prince, will get his own starring title kicking off on February 1, 2022, just in time to celebrate Lunar New Year, as announced during DC Fandome 2021.

Monkey Prince #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

The 12-issue limited series focuses on the eponymous Monkey Prince, AKA Marcus Sun, a shapeshifting hero with connections to characters from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, who debuted in the DC Universe back in May's DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 anthology one-shot.

In fact, Marcus Sun is the son of Sun Wukong, the original Monkey Prince and hero of the story Journey to the West. Oddly enough, despite being a hero himself, Marcus was raised by two villainous henchmen of the evil Doctor Sivana, and so carries some prejudice against the concept of 'superheroes' in the DC Universe.

Monkey Prince will be written by Gene Luen Yang 楊謹倫 with art from penciler/inker Bernard Chang 張伯納, colorist Sebastian Cheng 鍾偉傑, and edited by DC's Jessica Chen 陳穎珊. Monkey King #1 will feature variant covers by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau 劉丕政 and Zao Dao 早稻. DC hasn't revealed any information about the plot of the limited series.

Before Monkey Prince #1 debuts on Lunar New Year 2022, DC is releasing a digital short via DCUniverseInfinite.com and DCComics.com, titled 'Apokolips in the Heavenly Realm,' which is available now. Written by Monkey Prince series' creative team, along with artist Billy Tan 比利唐.

In 'Apokolips in the Heavenly Realm,' Marcus' father Sun Wukong and his classic allies from Journey to the West, including King Bull Demon, Princess Iron Fan, Red Boy, and Erlang Sheng, will fend off an invasion from - as the title implies - Darkseid and the minions of Apokolips.

Here's a gallery of Bernard Chang's character designs for the heroes of 'Apokolips in the Heavenly Realm,' as well as all three covers for Monkey King #1:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

Monkey King #1 won't be out till February, but you can get a slightly closer glimpse into DC's future with the just-released full DC January 2022 solicitations.