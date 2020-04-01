Modern Warfare I Have Trust Issues playlist explained, and COD Fans Only Want One Thing

April fools is (unfortunately) in full swing, and the Modern Warfare I Have Trust Issues and COD Fans Only Want One Thing playlists are Infinity Ward's idea of a hilarious joke. Alright, credit to them; this is a pretty funny and harmless April Fools' gag. But what actually are they? There's a plethora of playlists in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and alongside I Have Trust Issues and COD Fans Only Want One Thing, there's a couple more which we've explained below.

Modern Warfare I Have Trust Issues

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare I Have Trust Issues playlist is described as "Totally Shipment. Come on in. But just so you know, if you quit, there’s a penalty."

Spoiler: it's not really Shipment. I Have Trust Issues is actually 24/7 Piccadilly, one of the game's infamously bad maps. Great for anyone who wants to hear "there's one by the buses!" in the in-game chatter non-stop, bad for anyone who actually wants to play Shipment non-stop. Also, don't worry, there's not actually a penalty if you join then quit out. That's just Infinity Ward being cheeky.

Modern Warfare COD Fans Only Want One Thing...

(Image credit: Activision)

...and it's disgusting! If you do want to play Shipment, then boy oh boy are you in luck. The playlist titled COD Fans Only Want One Thing (and it's disgusting) is Shipment 24/7. Not only that, but it's 10v10 Shipment 24/7. It's exclusively Kill Confirmed and Cranked, but not that it matters because you won't be alive long enough to play the objective anyway.

Modern Warfare April Fool's Day playlists

This update also added two more, slightly less nonsensical and misleading playlists to the game. The first is Cyber Attack Pro which is the standard Cyber Attack, but respawns are enabled instead of revives. This makes it much more akin to the Demolition game mode of old that first debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

There's also 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only. This is exactly what it says on the tin, so grab two pals and get your quickscope practice in because you can only snipe in this mode.

The update did include a couple of extra goodies like double XP and double weapon XP for the final week of the Season 2 battle pass, which is also active in Call of Duty: Warzone. 10v10 Shipment is great, can it please be permanent Infinity Ward?