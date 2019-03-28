MLB The Show 19 player ratings: the top five players in every position

Arguments over MLB The Show 19 player ratings amid the baseball gaming community make matches between the Yankees and Red Sox look friendly by comparison. Yet on this occasion – for once – GR isn’t here to argue: merely to present the facts according to Sony San Diego.

The west coast developer has delivered another strong homer-hammering effort in MLB The Show 19, and below we take our now-traditional annual look at the best players available at each position on the default roster. Remember: no shooting knuckleballs at the messenger. All ratings are correct as of Thursday 28 March 2019. Game on…

Catcher (C)

1=. Buster Posey (Giants), 87

1=. Yasmani Grandal (Brewers), 87

3. JT Realmuto (Phillies), 85

4. Wilson Ramos (Mets), 84

5=. Gary Sanchez (Yankees), 83

5=. Mike Zunino (Rays), 83

5=. Willson Contreras (Cubs), 83

In the MLB The Show 18 player ratings Posey was the only catcher to crest the 85 mark. This time he’s joined beyond that threshold by counterparts from Milwaukee (Grandal) and Philadelphia (Realmuto). Salvador Perez (Royals, 82) and Yadier Molina (Cardinals, 82) exit the top five completely.

First base (1B)

1. Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), 91

2. Freddie Freeman (Braves), 90

3. Miguel Cabrera (Tigers), 86

4=. Anthony Rizzo (Cubs), 85

4=. Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), 85

A monster year at MLB’s main power position, with Oakland’s Matt Olson missing out completely despite an impressive, and highly deserved, 84 rating. All five of last year’s top first basemen hold steady among the elite, joined by Cabrera despite him missing much of the 2018 season due to a ruptured left biceps.

Second base (2B)

1. Jose Altuve (Astros), 95

2. Whit Merrifield (Royals), 88

3=. Ozzie Albies (Braves), 85

3=. Ben Zobrist (Cubs), 85

5=. Robinson Cano (Mets), 84

5=. Scooter Gennett (Reds), 84

5=. Jonathan Villar (Orioles), 84

5=. DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), 84

5=. Gleyber Torres (Yankees), 84

More a hot nine than a top five, with a quintet of players putting up 84 OVRs at second base – including Yankees comrades LeMahieu and Torres. Altuve topped the pile in MLB 18 too, but Merrifield has come from nowhere to claim the runner-up spot after a season where he swiped 45 bases at a .304 clip.

Third base (3B)

1. Nolan Arenado (Rockies), 98

2. Manny Machado (Padres, 93

3. Kris Bryant (Cubs), 92

4. Anthony Rendon (Nationals), 90

5=. Justin Turner (Dodgers), 89

5=. Jose Ramirez (Indians), 89

5=. Matt Chapman (Athletics), 89

5=. Alex Bregman (Astros), 89

Wow. With a lofty 89 OVR the minimum requirement to make the top five, talented veterans such as Josh Donaldson (Braves, 89) and Matt Carpenter (Cardinals, 85) find themselves shut out. Arenado holds strong at the top of the list, with an incredible attributes leap from 90 to – gulp! – 98.

Short stop (SS)

1. Francisco Lindor (Indians), 90

2. Javier Baez (Cubs), 89

3=. Andrelton Simmons (Angels), 88

3=. Trea Turner (Nationals), 88

5=. Trevor Story (Rockies), 85

5=. Corey Seager (Dodgers), 85

After thundering 37 home runs in 2018, Story gets a fairytale to start to the new year – but even that number is only good enough for joint-fifth position. With Manny Machado now considered a third baseman in-game, Lindor soars to top spot, while Baez comes from nowhere to settle into second.

Outfielder (OF)

1. Mike Trout (Angels), 99

2. Mookie Betts (Red Sox), 97

3=. JD Martinez (Red Sox), 93

3=. Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), 93

5. Aaron Judge (Yankees), 93

Trout, Trout, let it all out. Magic Mike again tops the outfield pile, although it’s worth remembering that Sony splits this set of players across three positions. Joint first in the LF slot are AL East rivals Martinez and Stanton on 93, while Betts leads the way at RF on 97. Trout is the only CF with a 91+ rating. For those wondering, $300 million-man Bryce Harper scores a 90 OVR.

Starting pitcher (SP)

1. Chris Sale (Red Sox), 98

2. Max Scherzer (Nationals), 97

3=. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), 96

3=. Jacob deGrom (Mets), 96

5. Corey Kluber (Indians), 94

Sale of the Century? Red Sox’s championship-winning fireballer outpitches the field once more, but Mets fans should be smiling too as Noah Syndegaard joins deGrom in the 93+ range. Just missing out but also worthy of mention are Aaron Nola (PHI, 92), Justin Verlander (HOU, 91) and Trevor Bauer (CLE, 90).

Reliever / closer (RP / CP)

1. Kenley Jansen (Dodgers), 96

2=. Blake Treinen (Athletics), 93

2= Andrew Miller (Cardinals), 93

4. Sean Doolittle (Nationals), 92

6=. Aroldis Chapman (Yankees), 91

6=. Roberto Osuna (Astros), 91

Like the outfield positions, these rankings are slightly muddied by MLB The Show 19 separating relievers and closers into their own categories – whereas you’re able to freely switch the two roles. Miller is the only default RP to make the list, surrounded by lights-out 9th inning men such as Jansen and Doolittle.

