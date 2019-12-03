Minecraft Baby Yoda is coming, complete with Force powers

It turns out that Baby Yoda is the ideal companion for more than just The Mandalorian - he's great company for your Minecraft character, too. A Minecraft modder has managed to put together a blocky version of the green puppet that has the internet wrapped around its adorable widdle footsie, and it isn't just for show. This Baby Yoda can even help you out in a fight, if any nearby mobs try to interrupt your cooing-at-the-baby time.

YouTuber Miles Playz recreated the blessed little creature as a datapack for Minecraft's Java version, and is still in the process of putting the finishing touches on how it works. Baby Yoda can already use his Force powers to lift nearby mods into the air and damage them - I guess he's Force Choking them like Darth Vader does, which is a little concerning - but the way that the players themselves will interact with Baby Yoda and make sure the little scamp follows them around is still to be determined.

However, Miles is ready to confirm the most important detail: Baby Yoda can drink soup . In a cold and confusing world, at least we can count on this 50-year-old infant enjoying some nice gringer bone broth.

Miles plans to release the full version of Minecraft Baby Yoda via another YouTube link in a few days. Keep in mind that this is a datapack, which means you'll only be able to use it in Minecraft Java. If you're hoping to build a sandstone castle for Baby Yoda on consoles or mobile, you'll just have to wait and hope that Disney will see fit to put out some official Baby Yoda DLC. There are already official Star Wars Skin Packs, so it's not outside the realm of possibility.