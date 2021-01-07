Midsommar-esque '60s drama unfolds in Maria Llovet's Luna

Writer/artist Maria Llovet returns this February with an all-new series called Luna - and Newsarama has the first look at what's inside. This Midsommar-esque five-issue series follows a young woman in the '60s becoming involved in a hippie cult that's not all 'peace and love' like you might think.

"In this darkly erotic series, an innocent young woman finds herself drawn to a mysterious commune where the search for immortality collides with the true power of enduring love," reads Boom!'s description of the first issue.

"When Teresa fatefully crosses paths with the Family of the Sun, she believes them to be exactly what anyone else in the late '60s would expect - a hippie cult whose leader claims to have met the divine. But secret blood rituals, powerful drugs and sex runneth amok will bring Teresa face-to-face with the truth about the Family, herself and the dark secret behind her dreams."

Here's a five page preview:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Maria Llovet (Boom! Studios)) Luna #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Maria Llovet (Boom! Studios)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Maria Llovet (Boom! Studios)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Maria Llovet (Boom! Studios))

Maria Llovet is a multi-discipline artist based in Barcelona, Spain. After four years working in the European comic industry, Llovet broke into English-language comics in 2019 by drawing writer Brian Azzarello's Faithless. Llovet followed that up with her own series Loud, along with US editions of her previous European-only OGNs.

Llovet has drawn Luna #1's primary cover, and Jenny Frison has drawn a variant. Here they are:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Maria Llovet (Boom! Studios)) Luna #1 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jenny Frison (Boom! Studios))

Luna #1 (of 5) goes on sale February 3.

Luna will be (and all of Llovet's previous are) available digitally the same day as in print. Check out Neewsaramas' list of the best digital comic readers for Android and iOS devices.