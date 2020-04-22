Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements are here and you're gonna need some serious space

Microsoft Flight Simulator is still technically due to release sometime this year, and now we know what you'll need in order to run it on your PC. The highly anticipated flying sim is promising live weather data, 37,000 real-world airports (for reference, there's over 40,000 in the world), real-time air traffic, and a picture-perfect recreation of Earth for you to fly over. It's some wild stuff, and you'd expect it to require a big-time PC to run it.

Fortunately, while the high-end tiers do require some impressive gear, the minimum specs for Microsoft Flight Simulator are more reasonable. It's important to note, however, that no matter what graphics card you've got or how much RAM you're working with, you'll need 150GB of free space to take to the skies. That's the same amount of free hard drive space needed for Red Dead Redemption 2 .

Check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum requirements

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200/Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570/NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150 GB

OS: Windows 10 November 2019 update

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended requirements

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500K/Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590/NVIDIA GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

OS: Windows 10 November 2019 update

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal requirements

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X/Intel i7-5800X

GPU: Radeon VII/NVIDIA RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 November 2019 update

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

We've no word yet on when Microsoft Flight Simulator will drop, but stay tuned.