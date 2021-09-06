The Wire actor Michael K. Williams dies at 54

Michael K. Williams, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for playing Omar Little on The Wire, has died aged 54.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, September 6. No cause of death has been given but police said there was "no foul play indicated".

Williams was a decorated screen star, having been nominated for three Emmys across his career – for his performances in the Bessie, The Night Of, and When They See Us – and with one Emmy still pending for his role in Lovecraft Country.

However, it was Williams' role in The Wire that brought him to international attention. He appeared in 41 episodes as Baltimore legend Omar Little, with his performance being so widely loved that Barack Obama once called Omar his favorite character in his favorite TV show. "That's not an endorsement [of Omar]," Obama said at the time. "He's not my favorite person, but he's a fascinating character."

Following The Wire, Williams portrayed Chalky White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, winning further acclaim. In fact, there has barely been a show in contention for the title of "best TV show ever" that hasn't featured Williams, with the actor having even had a minor role in The Sopranos back in 2001, as well as brief parts in Alias, Community, and Law & Order.

Williams' career also spanned movies. The actor appeared in the Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave, the video-game adaptation Assassins Creed, the recent Ghostbusters remake, and The Road. Before his death, Williams completed filming on the upcoming movies 892, starring alongside John Boyega, and Surrounded, co-starring Jamie Bell and Letitia Wright. He's also set to voice a character in the upcoming game Battlefield 2042.