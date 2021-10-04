Metroid Dread footage leaks online ahead of launch

Metroid Dread footage has seemingly leaked online ahead of launch later this week.

As first reported by NintendoLife, Metroid Dread footage is apparently going around on forum sites like ResetEra, and social media sites like Twitter. The outlet itself has seen and confirmed the leaked gameplay footage, and in other corners of the internet, it appears as though boss gameplay footage in particular has surfaced.

One ResetEra thread elaborates on things slightly, pointing out that media and content creators are now playing Metroid Dread before the review embargo lifts later this week. It's because of this, the forum thread alleges, that we're now beginning to see new gameplay footage for Metroid Dread circling online before the game is out in the wild for consumers.

It's a shame that Metroid Dread footage has leaked in this fashion prior to launch. The forthcoming game from Nintendo is eagerly anticipated by fans of the long-dormant franchise, and in particular, Metroid Dread is the first dedicated 2D Metroid game to launch in 19 years, since Metroid Fusion debuted on the Game Boy Advance all the way back in 2002.

Despite all this though, there's plenty to look forward to when Metroid Dread launches later this week for Nintendo Switch. Samus Aran is back at it once again, landing on a new planet to face off against a deadly new opponent, who relentlessly pursues the bounty hunter over the entire game. Metroid Dread has been a long time coming, and now it's merely days away.

You can check out our extended Metroid Dread preview from when we got to play Nintendo's new game just last month.