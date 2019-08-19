New Metro Exodus DLC Two Colonels arrives tomorrow, here's the trailer

We knew we would get our first look at the Two Colonels DLC for Metro Exodus at Gamescom 2019, and the trailer didn't disappoint. It focuses on Colonel Khlebnikov, the father of Kirill, and will shed more light on what really happened at Novosibirsk. Oh, and it's out tomorrow.

Two Colonels is then first expansion for Metro Exodus, and sees Colonel Miller following in the footsteps of Khlebnikov. The Two Colonels is a linear mission, so no open-world roaming - that takes you back in time to experience the city of Novosibirsk during its downfall. There's mutant attacks, slime, and the strange substance that protects the people from radiation poisoning is running out. If you're here for the destruction, rather than the tales of humanity's resilience, then you'll be excited to know that the DLC also adds a new weapon, the flame-thrower.

The reveal comes just a few days after a Metro Exodus sequel was confirmed by author Dmitry Glukhovsky .

We already know that we have another story-focused piece of DLC on the way, and it will be called Sam's Story. That follows a US Marine looking for a way back home, battling through a new open-world level based on the Russian city of Vladivostok. It isn't expected until 2020.

Two Colonels will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC tomorrow. Both pieces of DLC will be included in the Metro Exodus Expansion Pass.