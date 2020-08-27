Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond gets a brand new story trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live

Respawn revealed story details of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on Gamescom’s opening stream tonight. The VR game stars an OSS agent fighting in the French resistance, and involves espionage as well as shooting. Check out the trailer down below

As you can see from the trailer, there's a real cinematic quality to the action, from the tense moment of your character trying to sneak past the SS to more traditional WWII shootouts. And of course, it all takes place in VR, putting you at the heart of the action.

Medal of Honor went into hiatus after the modern-day Medal of Honor: Warfighter in 2012. Wisely, though, Above and Beyond reestablishes a link with the series’ WW2 heyday instead. The game co-stars Manon, the French protagonist from 2000’s Medal of Honor: Underground.

In fact, one mission is known at Respawn as Medal of Honor: All Stars, since it features so many cameos from the early games. You can read more about that in Connor’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond preview .

Perhaps the most unexpected source of storytelling for Respawn is vintage weaponry. “We’ve spent years, literally years, refining it,” game director Peter Hirschmann told GamesRadar. “Each weapon’s a little different. It develops those personalities, whether you have to pull the bolt every time, or you slam a cartridge into the bottom. For me, one of the greatest things is it helps tell the story of the M1 Garand, and why that was such an important weapon to the Allied side.”

Respawn is famous for Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends , but many of its developers worked on Allied Assault back in the day. The studio will be releasing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond before the end of the year on Oculus devices.

Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live here.