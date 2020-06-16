Marvel's 'X of Swords' X-Men crossover has almost doubled in size to 24-part event

Marvel's 'X of Swords' X-Men crossover appears to have expanded in scope from what X-line editor Jordan D. White described to Newsarama as a "15-part story", with a new checklist for the crossover showing 24 parts – with more potentially in the wings.

"'X of Swords' is what we have always thought of as a classic X-Crossover," White told Newsarama in March 2020, following the event's announcement at C2E2. "It's a 15-part story that crosses the entire line. It's a big story that affects all of the X-World, so it's only right it jump into every book."

White also described 'X of Swords' as having 15 parts in the event's C2E2 announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'X of Swords' kicks off in September with X of Swords: Creation #1, labeled 'Chapter One' on the 'X of Swords' checklist, with X-Factor #4 featuring 'Chapter Two' also in September.

The checklist shows the order of chapters as they'll appear in Marvel's monthly X-Men titles, including X-Men, Marauders, X-Factor, Wolverine, Cable, Excalibur, X-Force, and Hellions, as well as three one-shots: the previously mentioned Creation, X of Swords: Stasis in October, and X of Swords: Destruction in November. Another possible tie-in featuring Captain Britain was possibly revealed in the latest episode of Marvel's Pull List, though no details have been revealed.

'X of Swords' – pronounced "ten of swords", like the Roman numeral - brings together threads from throughout the current 'Dawn of X' era of the X-Men, and centers on mutants wielding magical blades from across the Marvel Universe in battle against a still unrevealed opponent.

Though the exact details of the set-up remain to be seen, Apocalypse has been pulling the strings of the mutants of Krakoa for some time, trying to set up an ancient magical ritual involving the Otherworld – home to its own magical blade, the Sword of Might.

'X of Swords' kicks off in September with two prelude issues in Excalibur #12 and X-Men #12.