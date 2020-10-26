Marvelous Merchandise Genshin Impact event: where to find Liben and what rewards you can win

Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise is a new event starting this week. Players need to find Liben, a somewhat shady merchant from Liyue in the hope of getting treasure. It makes a change from slaying monsters.

The Marvelous Merchandise Event will run from October 26 to November 2. During that time, you will be able to collect seven different Box o’ Marvels filled with various kinds of treasure. Don’t wait too long if you want to participate though; the event will feature a different location and quest every day, and you can only get all seven Box o’ Marvels when you complete each day’s challenge.

To make this event a success, you should know where to look, and what to look for. Here’s how you get started on Marvelous Merchandise, plus a description of all the potential rewards. Furthermore, we will help you find Liben and tell you what his daily task is at the end of this guide. The locations and items requirements will be updated daily for the remainder of the event period.

How to start the Marvelous Merchandise Genshin Impact event

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To find the event, go to the Event tab in your main menu. You will see the Marvelous Merchandise event only if your Adventure Rank is at least 12. Right beneath the title, you will see how much time you have left until the event ends.

The goal of this event is to find a wandering merchant called Liben. He will be in a different location every day for a total of seven days. But don’t worry; you don’t have to investigate every single corner of Teyvat. There is a banner on the event page that says ‘Tear open and view the clue’. It will give you a hint on where to find Liben. You can also simply scroll down this article, and we’ll reveal the location to you.

Once you have found him, Liben will offer you a deal; you must gather some things he needs, and in return, he gives you a Box o’ Marvels filled with treasure. That means you’ll have the chance to earn seven special event rewards this week. According to Liben himself, the items should not be too difficult to find.

So, if you want to open all seven treasure boxes, log in every day to talk to Liben and exchange your items. If you want to know what items he will ask for and where you can find them, scroll down this article.

Marvelous Merchandise Genshin Impact event rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Liben will tell you he has filled the Box o’ Marvels with ‘the fortune I made in my time as a seller of curios’. In other words, you don’t know what you’re going to get. If you click the ‘I’m here for my Box o’ Marvels’ dialogue option, you will see the seven different boxes; one for each of the seven elements featured in the game. It is up to you to decide which one you would like to open.

Keep in mind that you will not get the same rewards as other players by opening the same box, so there’s no need to give much thought to which one you open first. The fact that they all represent a different element is purely decorative.

Based on what players have gotten so far the Box o’ Marvels will contain some of the following:

30 Primogems every time. If you get Mora, it will likely be either 20,000 or 40,000. The Enhancement Ores seem to come in groups of 6 or 8, the talent level up materials in stacks of 3 and the Adventurer’s Experience items in stacks of 3 or 4.

If you don’t use your chance to open a box today, it will be available for the remainder of the event. However, make sure to open all seven boxes before the event ends! They will disappear once it’s over.

Marvelous Merchandise Genshin Impact event Battle Pass rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As part of the event, there is a new Battle Pass objective as well; if you get Liben his items five times, you will be rewarded with 1200 BP experience.

Make sure you don’t wait too long before you claim the BP points. Just like the Box o’ Marvels, you must claim your reward before the event ends! This can be a bit confusing as the BP quest falls under this Battle Pass period, which lasts longer than the Marvelous Merchandise event.

Marvelous Merchandise Genshin Impact Liben’s location

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If course, it’s fun to find Liben by yourself. As explained, his location will change daily and you only get one hint. Although the opening challenge is pretty easy, it may get more difficult as the event progresses.

However, if you can’t find him or you just want the treasure (understandable), then this is the quickest guide to get there so come back for tomorrow’s update!

Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise Items

In addition to finding Liben, you will have to give him the items he wants. This list will be updated with all the daily item requirements and where to find them.