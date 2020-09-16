Marvel honors X-Men legend Chris Claremont in December

X-fans are in for one hell of a holiday gift egendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont will return to Marvel's merry mutants this December with a one-shot that celebrates his long career with the X-Men.
The one-shot's story focuses on Claremont's co-creation Dani Moonstar of the New Mutants as she embarks on an adventure that will take her to a variety of locations and situations, depicted by numerous artists including Brett Booth and Claremont's longtime New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiwicz.
"In the Chris Claremont Anniversary Special, the acclaimed writer returns to the world of the X-Men with a brand-new story," reads Marvel's official description of the one-shot. "Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King - joining forces with other characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont!"
"In this extra-sized milestone issue, Claremont will team up with a host of iconic artists including Brett Booth and reunite with his classic New Mutants collaborator, Bill Sienkiewicz."
"Uncanny X-Men was where it all began for me as a young fan, and it's an honor for everyone here at Marvel to celebrate Chris Claremont's 50th Anniversary as a writer with us!" editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski states in the one-shot's announcement.
"In this special, Chris masterfully weaves an all-new story that takes us down memory lane and revisits many of the fan-favorite characters he's helped create over the years, re-teaming him with some of the classic artists he's collaborated with. With a few surprises along the way!"
