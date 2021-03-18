Upcoming June 2021 Marvel Comics revealed: Heroes Reborn concludes while Infinite Destinies begins

The Marvel Comics June 2021 solicitations are here, listing all of the upcoming Marvel June 2021 comic books, collections, covers, and more.

The X-Men not-quite-linewide crossover 'Hellfire Gala' event is the centerpiece of the month, with the finale of the 'Heroes Reborn' coming in a close second. The Star Wars' comics 'War of the Bounty Hunters' crossover is going into full gear, while sci-fi's iconic bounty hunter the Predator makes its return to comics with a new ongoing series.

'Hellfire Gala' is taking an oft-forgotten piece of X-Men lore to the forefront here, and doing it with style thanks to the fashion designs of Russell Dauterman. It's the closest thing to a big summer comic convention we'll get around these parts. It's got costumes, fanfare, and even a new X-Men team being named.

From one ceremony to another, Doctor Doom's wedding gets in full swing in June's Fantastic Four - with the bride recently revealed to be the Latverian patriotic hero Victorious. While the FF are taking part in those nuptials, writer Kurt Busiek is also sharing a pre-FF story of Reed Richards and Ben Grimm in his new ongoing The Marvels.

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 Heroes Reborn

HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • R.M. GUERA & ED MCGUINNESS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

TRADING CARD VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

When there's a riot at the Ravencroft Asylum, Nighthawk must descend alone into a realm of madness, surrounded by the most deranged members of his notorious rogues' gallery, including his archenemy, the maniacal Goblin.
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #6 (OF 7)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • ERICA D'URSO & ED MCGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK CHO

TRADING CARD VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

Over the eons, the fabled daughter of Utopia Isle known as Power Princess has defeated the All-Gog, Gorr the God Butcher and the King in Black, but now she must venture into the ruins of Asgard, where something unexplained is stirring in the graveyard of the gods.
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #7 (OF 7)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER & ED MCGUINNESS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY Patrick GLEASON

TRADING CARD VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

Together they ended the Kree/Skrull war, defeated Dr. Doom in his Secret War and even endured their own civil war between Hyperion and Nighthawk, but now the Squadron Supreme of America faces their greatest challenge yet: a mysterious new group of troublemakers called the Avengers.
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES RETURN #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

TRADING CARD VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

An epic, oversize slugfest between the Squadron Supreme and an otherworldly group of Avengers for the final fate of the whacked-out world of HEROES REBORN.
56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL GRIST (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A) • Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

BACKED BY THE SQUADRON SUPREME, COMMISSIONER CAGE THINKS HE’S BULLETPROOF. HE’S DEAD WRONG.

And it'll take a Saint to prove it. Someone is cleaning up criminals who've escaped justice – and leaving a bloody trail in their wake. This is the Squadron's world, and the age of vigilantes is over. Police Commissioner Luke Cage has one job: Find the scum and eliminate them – before ambition takes them beyond the city streets.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • Farid Karami (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Design Variant by JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY Takeshi Miyazawa

INTRODUCING: NIGHTBIRD!

By day, Dr. Gwendolyn Stacy is Ravencroft Asylum's leading psychiatrist. But by night, she dons the guise of the vigilante known as Nightbird! But how did this happen? Why did this happen? And what does Kyle Richmond, the Nighthawk, have to do with it? There may not be any time to find out, because Nightbird must hunt down a new killer called the Jackal!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TIM SEELEY (W) • DAN JURGENS (A) • Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Cover by Annie Wu

A TALE FROM THE SQUADRON’S PAST!

Years ago, Nighthawk and his trusted partner, the Falcon, patrolled the streets of Washington, DC, from the vile criminals that lurked in the dark. But that all changed one fateful night…

Re-presenting for the first time ever: the Night Sam Wilson Died!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BLATT

ELEKTRA LEADS A TEAM OF THE WORLD’S DEADLIEST HEROES AND VILLAINS – WITH ALL OF REALITY HANGING IN THE BALANCE!

There are some threats that require a more savage approach than the Squadron Supreme of America can offer. For those missions, the Department of Defense has put together a team consisting of Elektra, the Punisher, Crossbones, Cloak, and the enigmatic Murder Hornet. They must fight their way through a team of super-powered terrorists known as the Redeemers—if they don't kill one another first! Prepare for twists, turns, double crosses, and action aplenty!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by TONY DANIEL

Variant Cover by David Yardin

THEY'RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO!

In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that's who!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 Infinite Destinies

INFINITE DESTINIES

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The greatest power in the universe has reinvented itself – The Infinity Stones will be

revealed in "Infinite Destinies" as iconic and new characters clash setting up "Infinity Score" in Black Cat and the destruction or reinvention of the Marvel Universe after that!



JUNE

Iron Man Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: Quantum!

Captain America Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: Overtime!

Black Cat Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: Tiger Division!



JULY

Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 - Guest-Starring: Star!

Thor Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: CLASSIFIED!



AUGUST

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: Amulet!

Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: Prince of Power!

Avengers Annual #1 - Guest-Starring: CLASSIFIED!



COMING SOON... INFINITY SCORE

Black Cat #8 - INFINITY SCORE (Part 1)

Black Cat #9 - INFINITY SCORE (Part 2)

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

JED MacKAY (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Connecting Variant by RON LIM

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

Predator Variant COVER by Joe Bennett

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"INFINITE DESTINIES" STARTS HERE!

When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him and you! Don't miss this in-depth look at some of the coolest new villains and the groundwork for major future Marvel stories!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 1 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"! Nick Fury learns of the new incarnation of the Infinity Stones and sets off to find the stone-bearers. His quest will take him all over the Marvel Universe and pit him against some very powerful people who will terrify both Fury and YOU!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX GARNER

VARIANT COVER BY TRAVIS CHAREST

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

CAPTAIN AMERICA VERSUS OVERTIME!

The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the time stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America... his time is up.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 2 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A) • Cover by C.F. VILLA

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Connecting Variant COVER by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY GUILE SHARP

"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONTINUES!

• Felicia Hardy’s vacation is interrupted when a layover in South Korea turns into an insane caper.

• This caper is a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face to face with Taegukgi, White Fox, and Tiger Division (from TASKMASTER #3)!

• And what does this have to do with the Infinity Stones? Find out this June!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 3 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 X-Men

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

Variant COVER by TERRY DODSON

Variant COVER by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant COVER by OLIVIER COIPEL

STORM CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X-MEN 90'S VARIANT COVER BY LARRY HOUSTON

THEY CAME TO SLAY!

The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARAUDERS #21

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #21

GERRY DUGGAN & CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • MATTEO LOLLI & JOHN BOLTON (A)
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by DAVID FINCH

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

EMMA FROST CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #20

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

EMMA FROST CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

INVITE-ONLY TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

It's party time, but somebody's got to work it. And when invited guests (and a few crashers) prove to be planted antagonistic agents, X-FORCE will need to get their hands dirty and keep this all under wraps…before anyone catches wind!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLIONS #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS #12

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

ANGEL CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA?

Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren't invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR #21

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ROGUE CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RICTOR HATES PARTIES.

Even the nice ones. And with Captain Britain's return to a changed world, this one is looking to be not so nice. Excalibur's Earth-shattering HELLFIRE GALA issue will change Krakoan diplomacy forever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #21

Jonathan Hickman (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA, SARA PICHELLI & LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

JEAN GREY CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!

It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CORP #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-CORP #2

TINI HOWARD (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A) • COVER BY DAVID AJA

MONET CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALBERTO FOCHE

A SHARK IN THE WATER!

After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #19

VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX LINS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RACHEL SUMMERS CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO…

The HELLFIRE GALA is here, and the NEW MUTANTS have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa – an opportunity to get dressed up and get down. But not everyone is on their best behavior…and someone has vanished without a trace.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

S.W.O.R.D. #6

Al Ewing (W) • Valerio Schiti (A/C)

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CAPTAIN BRITAIN CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THIS IS WHAT COMES NEXT.

On Earth, the HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing. But on S.W.O.R.D. Station One, a very different guest list comes together…as Abigail Brand finally unveils her plans for Mysterium – and the future of human and mutantkind.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #13

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BENJAMIN

KATE PRYDE CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

HELLFIRE COMPROMISED!

Can WOLVERINE and X-FORCE keep the peace or is the gala doomed?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WAY OF X #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WAY OF X #3

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

EMMA FROST CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY BOB QUINN

MAKE MORE MUTANTS.

• It's the Hellfire Gala hangover.

• Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with…

• **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO**

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FACTOR #10

Leah Williams (W) • David BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by Ivan Shavrin

CYCLOPS CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

THE LAST DANCE!

• At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED!

• VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD.

• And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

DREAMS DIE YOUNG!

Krakoa is opening its doors for the Hellfire Gala?! Sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom kids to visit. After all, Krakoa is their home…right? What could stop them? Or rather, who…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CABLE #12

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

CUTTING THE CORD!

Young Mister Summers sends his regrets – he will not be attending the Hellfire Gala this year. Or ever again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 Spotlight

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE! (W)

JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE! (A) • Cover by Luciano Vecchio

VARIANT COVER BY PAULINA GANUCHEAU

VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER A BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER A BY PHIL JIMENEZ

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER B BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER B BY PHIL JIMENEZ

CELEBRATION FRAME VARIANT COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

RAINBOW FLAG VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL!

Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color. Plus, some of Marvel's biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don't miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history!

88 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+...$9.99

PREDATOR #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PREDATOR #1

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WRAPAROUND CAMOUFLAGE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #4

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

A BISHOP MAKES HIS MOVE.

• Will Gabe find his son? And if so…what will be left of him?

• The clock is ticking. The odds are long. The worst is coming.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY Dustin Weaver

SPINNING OUT OF IMMORTAL HULK, BRUCE BANNER'S

GAMMA-POWERED ALLIES GO ON THE RUN!

Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath—and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority—but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier and Lan Medina mastermind a whole new world of gamma!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & JOSH TRUJILLO (W)

DALE EAGLESHAM & JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK ROBLES

VARIANT COVER BY Carmen Carnero

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who've wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief.

But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?

Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham lead a can't-miss miniseries to celebrate Captain America's 80th Anniversary, joined by a rotating series of creative teams to tell the stories of each new Captain—starting with Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the railways, brought to life by Josh Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W)

PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Design Variant by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

Variant Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant Cover by TBA

IN THE SHADOW OF KIRISAKI MOUNTAIN…

A SECRET HISTORY COMES TO LIGHT!

The DEMON DAYS saga by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO continues! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called Oni and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before, beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko! Book TWO of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SHANG-CHI #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI #2

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

SHANG-CHI VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it.

• But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them!

• Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it…Uh-oh...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #2 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #2 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A) • Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

The story of the Fantastic Four's lives in real time continues! Set in the 1970s, the heroes struggle to find their role in a rapidly changing world. Sue continues to fight for social causes while Reed becomes increasingly obsessed with preparing for the impending arrival of Galactus, creating tension within the Four.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 2: "Royal Wedding"

You are cordially commanded to Latveria for the greatest wedding ceremony in the history of the Marvel Universe...far greater than that lowly, uninspired and commonplace wedding of Reed Richards and whoever that woman was. These are the nuptials of our beloved leader, Victor Von Doom, and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious. Attendance is mandatory. Special guest stars: PRINCE NAMOR and the BLACK PANTHER.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

REPTIL #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

REPTIL #2 (OF 4)

TERRY BLAS (W) • ENID BALÁM (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ENID BALÁM

AN EXPEDITION TOWARD THE TRUTH, OR AN EXTINCTION EVENT?

Reptil's clash with the mysterious Megalith has left Reptil's head ringing and mind reeling as he struggles under the weight of a startling revelation about his family! Now, as the threat of Megalith looms in the background, Reptil must race to uncover the secrets of his amulet – but without full control of his powers, will Reptil be able to protect his cousins as the trio make the dangerous trek into Dinosaur World?

Can he even protect himself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE MARVELS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS #3

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

In the jungles of Southeast Asia, in the days before the Fantastic Four…Reed Richards and Ben Grimm are on a secret government mission – hunting monsters! And what they find will shape the world to come in ways they can't even guess at. This issue exposes the secrets (well, some of them) behind this sweeping new series! Also featuring the Winter Soldier, the Red Guardian, Warlord Kro of the Deviants, the Shi'ar and more! (And when we say "more," we're not kidding!)

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BETA RAY BILL #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETA RAY BILL #4 (OF 5)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

The penultimate chapter of Daniel Warren Johnson's righteous Horse-Thor epic!

When Beta Ray Bill's quest brings him and his friends – Skurge the Executioner and Pip the Troll – to the fiery realm of Muspelheim, they are quickly attacked by horrible monsters and dark beings! To save his friends, Bill must journey through a maze of his own memories!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 (OF 5)

JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

MATTIA DE IULIS (A/C)

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER

BY PHIL JIMENEZ

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHILDREN OF THE AFTERLIFE!

While Kraven the Hunter stalks Jane Foster on Midgard and the newest Valkyrie fights for her soul on Perdita, Karnilla, the queen of Hel, works a miracle in the land of the dead! But Karnilla isn't Hel's only ruler—and now she's upset the cosmic balance. There will be a price to pay…and Karnilla intends to ensure the Valkyries pay it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS #5

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

Design Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

• You know the Forgotten One by many names. Hero, Gilgamesh...

• Eternals know him by many more. Often less complimentary.

• They include Killer.

• But did he kill Zuras?

• Well, failing that, it certainly looks like he's having a shot at killing Ikaris, right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 Spider-Man

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

• In the wake of KING'S RANSOM, Spidey's journey takes a BIG turn.

• The revelation of GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM was huge, but you don't understand half of what it actually means.

• But you should know that the Chameleon is making his biggest play ever as THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY begins here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY continues!

• Spider-Man aims to get to the bottom of the Chameleon's plan…

• …but THE FOREIGNER takes his own aim.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Spidey and his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, dig to uncover THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.

• Their investigation is challenged by Chance, Jack O'Lantern and the Foreigner's anarchic alliance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

NICK SPENCER (W) • CARLOS GOMEZ (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

• The epic conclusion of THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY!

• If you thought the end of "King's Ransom" shook Spider-Man to the core, you better think again as this ending will level things up.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

MILE MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILE MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER

BY ROSE BESCH

THE CLONE SAGA CONTINUES!

The secrets and origins of the clones are revealed and the truth is horrifying. This is the issue you won't forget any time soon, and neither will Miles.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER'S SHADOW #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER'S SHADOW #3 (OF 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

The greatest enemies of Spider-Man have banned together to take the new version of Spidey down! They must act fast, as their numbers dwindle at the hands of Spider-Man. While some plan for his demise, others like Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four hope to save him, but is it too late to have the old Spider-Man back... or even Peter Parker?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK CAT #7

JED MACKAY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

• Black Cat's actions of the last few years make her rethink who she is.

• The price of all the things Felicia and the Black Fox have stolen is finally tallied and the bill is due.

• And when a bill involves items from the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Fist and Wolverine, you can't exactly take out a loan.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILK #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK #4 (OF 5)

MAURENE GOO (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by PYEONG-JUN PARK

Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

INTERVIEW WITH AN EVIL CYBORG!

• Silk learns the truth about Saya Ishii from a chat with Silvermane!

• But he's not about to let her live to tell the tale…

• Meanwhile, Saya goes toe-to-claw with the cat demon, Kasha!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #4

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

SPIDER-MAN VS. BARON ZEMO! ‘NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by KEI ZAMA

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Time is broken. The Earth is broken. The Avengers are broken. But the battle is far from over. With new and untrustworthy allies, the Avengers stake it all on one last-ditch strike—directly at the heart of their enemy! Join the Avengers as they roll the dice one last time! The final battle for the fate of Earth starts here.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #9

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ORIGIN OF KORVAC!

After discovering the strange new sensation of self-doubt, Korvac and his crew take a detour in deep space to search for an unlikely ally. But conversion can often be difficult, and soon Korvac is left wondering if he'll ever have any followers born from faith rather than fear.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #29

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #29

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Predator Variant Cover by CARY NORD

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER

BY DAVID LAFUENTE

Haunted by a doomed future, Captain Marvel is getting desperate. And that desperation is showing, both in who Carol enlists to help her and the secret she keeps from them as they embark on this adventure together. But Carol's quest for magic continues, as she truly believes it's the last hope to stop a dystopian future, even if every magic user she knows disagrees!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK WIDOW #8

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER

BY DAVI GO

The Black Widow races to learn the secrets behind Apogee and the powers of the Olio. Meanwhile, the White Widow is recruiting – but is the newly powered Lucy ready? The Widows' spy-der on the inside, Anya Corazon, hunts for answers, but she's running out of time—and headlong into danger. Don't miss the beginning of a new era for the Black Widow—and her web of spy-ders!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Predator Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN!

"ALL DIE YOUNG" ends here! Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his run on CAPTAIN AMERICA with an all-out fight to the finish with the Red Skull and the Power Elite!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE TRIALS OF LOKI: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE TRIALS OF LOKI: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA

Penciled by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA & AL BARRIONUEVO

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY VIRGIN Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Learn the true origin of Loki as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. In LOKI (2010) #1-4, Thor's archenemy and Marvel's most unpredictable villain takes center stage! He is the lie-smith. He is the shape-changer. He is the fire that burns. The God of Mischief and Trickery, Loki. Meet the mirthful, beloved young man that made all the Asgardians laugh – until the first time he killed. Discover the gnarled roots of his twisted, unrelenting hatred for the Asgardians – and learn the chilling truth of why Loki will never be stopped! Collecting LOKI (2010) #1-4.

104 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

IMMORTAL HULK #47

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL HULK #47

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Last time, it was just business - and they destroyed a town and left the Immortal Hulk in pieces.

• Now they're in the middle of New York City, fighting a very different kind of Hulk...

• ...and the AVENGERS are taking it personally.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #4 (OF 5)

SI SPURRIER (W) • Sergio Dávila (A)

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

BATTLE WHERE THE BLACK KNIGHT WAS BORN!

• Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!

• Dane will need to master the EBONY CHALICE as well to stop the murderous new foe. But like the blade, the powers of the chalice come with a terrible cost.

• Dane, monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE and Arthurian scholar JACKS must face the dark truths of the Black Knight's legacy AND the enemy at the very site of the first Black Knight's birth.

• Does Dane have the strength to finish the fight that began long ago at Camelot by King Arthur, Merlin and Sir Percy?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #6 (OF 6)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A)

Cover by BILLY TAN

Variant cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

THE END OF HEAVEN?

• The dragons have fallen.

• A champion rises.

• An ending…and a new beginning?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

Deadpool 30th Anniversary Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VIRGIN PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

GUARDIANS VS. S.W.O.R.D.!

• In the wake of the Snarkwar and reeling from revelations of their own, the Guardians come face-to-face with the S.W.O.R.D. station crew...

• ...including their Quiet Council liaison—Magneto! And he's not known for friendly chats...

• It's the Human Rocket versus the Master of Magnetism—and it's winner take all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #15

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN

Predator VARIANT Cover by RAHZZAH

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin's presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY #11

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

• It's a murder mystery at Strange Academy, and not the fun kind with the pretend roles.

• Toth has been shattered and everyone is a suspect.

• Can the teachers discover Whodunit? Could it be ONE OF THEM?!?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #31

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #31

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND THE DAREDEVIL ISSUE YOU CANNOT MISS!

• Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and all their collaborators have redefined the life of the Man Without Fear. IN THIS ISSUE, they do it all over again and, what's more, they go a step further and UP THE ANTE!

• WILSON FISK's gambit from the past few months risks upending his life and tenure as mayor!

• Meanwhile, MATT MURDOCK has to fend off a prison full of inmates who all want DAREDEVIL dead…and the inmates aren't the only ones!

• This, as Elektra fends for herself as a DAREDEVIL all her own, fighting to protect Hell's Kitchen…and leaving herself vulnerable in the process!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #21

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

• Nightmare comes for the Marvel Universe and the Doctor is out, but luckily, Conan and Ghost Rider are IN. Flaming skulls are things Conan usually extinguishes with swords, but he's vaguely okay with Johnny Blaze.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

BY THE LIGHT OF THE EMPEROR!

• CONAN returns the TOOTH OF THE NIGHTSTAR and is granted an audience with the holy EMPEROR OF KHITAI!

• Few have ever beheld the emperor's divine form…but what will Conan's meeting portend for the nation?

• Don't miss the story that will rock the Hyborian Age and Conan's untold history!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books June 2021 Star Wars

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

HEART OF THE DRENGIR!

• The REPUBLIC FRONTIER in crisis! The JEDI of STARLIGHT BEACON join forces with their most feared enemy to face the terror of the unstoppable DRENGIR horde.

• AVAR KRISS and her new allies fight nightmarish creatures on a harsh lava world. Can young Jedi KEEVE TRENNIS save her former master from the darkness?

• And, who or what is the GREAT PROGENITOR?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BABS TARR

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TRADING CARD VARIANT BY JOHN CASSADAY

AT WAR FOR THE GREATEST PRIZE OF ALL: HAN SOLO!

THE HUNT BEGINS!

• Nobody. Steals. From BOBA FETT! The notorious bounty hunter will not stop until he gets what's rightfully his. For the thief, no corner of the galaxy is safe. Good thing for them that the REBEL ALLIANCE, THE EMPIRE and every bounty hunter in the galaxy is standing in Boba's way.

• With a last-page reveal that will blow this Death Star–sized story wide open, Issue #1 is just the beginning. The biggest crossover in STAR WARS history will continue raging through the pages of the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS event miniseries and tie-in to STAR WARS, DOCTOR APHRA, DARTH VADER and BOUNTY HUNTERS through October.

• Only one hunter will be left standing, and the STAR WARS galaxy will never be the same!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #14

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #14

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

PRIDE VARIANT Cover BY TBA

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT Cover BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT Cover BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

• The REBELS finally have a lead on the location of HAN SOLO!

• It's time to save the captain of the MILLENNIUM FALCON from his frozen carbonite tomb!

• A general, a Jedi and a Wookiee will mount a desperate rescue mission... But they have no idea what actually awaits them.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE.

• But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons.

• And then there's….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #13

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE WOOKIEE ALWAYS WINS!

• Hot on the trail of BOBA FETT, VALANCE and DENGAR run into a rather large obstacle—the mighty CHEWBACCA!

• Will T'ONGA escape the trap set by a mysterious organization out to upend the underworld?

• And who is the figure in the shadows hunting them all?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARK LORD VS. DARK DROID!

• DARTH VADER and OCHI OF BESTOON embark upon a search for the carbonite-frozen body of HAN SOLO.

• Get ready for intrigue, betrayal and action in the heart of HUTT SPACE with the explosive reappearance of EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ASSASSIN DROID, IG-88!

• …And a shocking cliffhanger brings the shadows to life!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

KULL THE CONQUEROR: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KULL THE CONQUEROR: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ COVER

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ with DOUG MOENCH, BRUCE JONES, APRIL CAMPBELL & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with JOHN BOLTON, TONY DEZUNIGA, HERB TRIMPE, ERNIE CHAN, CHARLES VESS, BUTCH GUICE & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Covers by DAVID LOPEZ & JOHN BOLTON

The last of three volumes collecting the complete original Marvel Kull comics kicks off with an early '80s Spider-Man/King Kull team-up against the threat of Ju-Lak and the Serpent Cult! Then, a new solo Kull series begins with a run of double-sized color comics by some of the best artists of the decade. KULL THE CONQUEROR boasted a bruising dose of art from Big John Buscema — but it also featured takes on the warrior-monarch of Valusia from luminaries John Bolton, Charles Vess, Butch Guice and Bill Sienkiewicz. And the '80s era of Kull concludes with the stunning graphic novel KULL: THE VALE OF SHADOW by Alan Zelenetz and Tony DeZuniga. Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #111-112, KULL THE CONQUEROR (1982) #1-2, KULL THE CONQUEROR (1983) #1-10 and KULL: THE VALE OF SHADOW (1989).

632 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92917-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



KULL THE CONQUEROR: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC BOLTON COVER (DM ONLY)

632 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92918-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: RISE OF THE SITH OMNIBUS HC BACHS COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: RISE OF THE SITH OMNIBUS HC BACHS COVER

Written by SCOTT ALLIE, MIKE KENNEDY, RYDER WINDHAM, RANDY STRADLEY, JAN STRNAD, RON MARZ, HENRY GILROY, TIM TRUMAN, MARK SCHULTZ & MORE

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, LUCAS MARANGON, RAMÓN BACHS, DAVIDE FABBRI, ANTHONY WINN, JOHN NADEAU, JAN DUURSEMA, RODOLFO DAMAGGIO, STEVE CRESPO, GALEN SHOWMAN, ROBERT TERANISHI, MARTIN EGELAND & MORE

Covers by RAMÓN BACHS & HUGH FLEMING

The road to The Phantom Menace! Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn has a close encounter with the Dark Side while trying to prevent a civil war! And can Qui-Gon and his Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi deal with an out-of-control cloud cruiser — and the lawless world of Ord Mantell? As Mace Windu's Jedi Knights face the deadly threat of the Yinchorri, Darth Maul strikes from the shadows — cutting down all obstacles in his mysterious master's way! And meet teenage Queen Padmé Amidala and young Anakin Skywalker — a boy with a dark destiny! Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI — THE DARK SIDE #1-5; STAR WARS: QUI-GON & OBI-WAN — THE AURORIENT EXPRESS #1-2; STAR WARS: QUI-GON & OBI-WAN — LAST STAND ON ORD MANTELL #1-3; STAR WARS: JEDI COUNCIL — ACTS OF WAR #1-4; STAR WARS (1998) #0-6; STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL (2000) #1-4; STAR WARS: EPISODE I — THE PHANTOM MENACE #1/2 and #1-4; STAR WARS: EPISODE I — ANAKIN SKYWALKER, QUEEN AMIDALA, QUI-GON JINN and OBI-WAN KENOBI and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #3, #5, #7, #9-10, #13-14, #20 and #24.

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93209-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: RISE OF THE SITH OMNIBUS HC FLEMING COVER (DM ONLY)

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93210-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC DEODATO COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC DEODATO COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & CHUCK WENDIG

Penciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & LEONARD KIRK

Covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Lord Vader…rise! In the wake of Revenge of the Sith, follow Vader as he ascends to power as a Dark Lord of the Sith! Having lost everything dear to him and now more machine than man, Vader takes his first steps into a darker world — beginning by eradicating the galaxy's remaining Jedi! But librarian Jocasta Nu is making a desperate effort to preserve the Jedi legacy, and the stirrings of a rebellion have begun in the Mon Cala system! To ensure the Emperor's grip on the galaxy is absolute, Vader must deal swiftly and brutally with any uprisings — but he has a goal of his own. And as darkness rises above Mustafar, the scene of Vader's greatest defeat, will the man once called Anakin Skywalker realize his true destiny? Collecting DARTH VADER (2017) #1-25 and ANNUAL #2..

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93173-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC CAMUNCOLI COVER (DM ONLY)

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93174-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 3 HC

Written by ROGER MCKENZIE & JIM SHOOTER with GERRY CONWAY, DON GLUT, DON PERLIN, JIM STARLIN & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by DON PERLIN & DON HECK with GIL KANE, TOM SUTTON, JIM STARLIN & FRANK ROBBINS

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

Ghost Rider blazes a trail of vengeance into his third Marvel Masterworks edition! The demon biker faces a myriad of enemies, from Gladiator and the Eel to the Enforcer and the Water Wizard. His travels across America's back roads and the supernatural worlds beyond bring him into the orbit of the mystical Doctor Druid, Dormammu and Doctor Strange — while a road trip to the Mojave Desert finds him in a team-up with Hawkeye and Two-Gun Kid against the fearsome Manticore! And just wait'll you see the truly offbeat Death-Riders from Beyond! This Masterworks finishes things up with a tale by the great Jim Starlin — and a fearsome joining of Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, Morbius and Werewolf by Night as the Legion of Monsters! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #21-35 and MARVEL PREMIERE #28.

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92929-9

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 313 (DM ONLY)

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92930-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 1 HC

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with GERRY CONWAY, ARCHIE GOODWIN, GARDNER FOX & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by GENE COLAN with NEAL ADAMS & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

The Marvel Masterworks cracks open the TOMB OF DRACULA! If there was one title that ushered in the Marvel Age of Horror in the early 1970s, it was TOMB OF DRACULA, the longest running of those seminal monster classics. TOMB was the title Gene Colan was born to draw, and he and writer Marv Wolfman crafted a legacy of undead action that has become an evergreen of Marvel storytelling. The hunt is on to slay Count Dracula, and the descendants of the Van Helsings are still around to make the kill — or die trying. But a new vampire hunter is on the scene, and his name is Blade! These classics have been newly restored to look better than ever! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #1-11 and material from DRACULA LIVES #1-2.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92947-3

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 314 (DM ONLY)

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92948-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

YOUNG AVENGERS BY KIERON GILLEN & JAMIE MCKELVIE OMNIBUS HC MCKELVIE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by JAMIE MCKELVIE & KATE BROWN with EMMA VIECELI, CHRISTIAN WARD, ANNIE WU, BECKY CLOONAN, MING DOYLE & JOE QUINONES

Covers by JAMIE MCKELVIE & JIM CHEUNG

Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie's groundbreaking, critically acclaimed epic is collected in one gorgeous oversize hardcover! The Young Avengers are reinvented for the 21st century as Wiccan, Hulkling and Kate "Hawkeye" Bishop unite with Kid Loki, Marvel Boy, Prodigy and America Chavez. Someone has to save the entire Multiverse. They're someone. No pressure, right? As cosmic horror emerges from the shadows of the past, the Young Avengers race desperately across dimensions — but once they take on the gig to save reality, they may never be able to go home again! Meanwhile, Kid Loki is up to something. Surprise, I know. Fight scenes! Kissing! Fake I.D.s! Kissing! Drama! Conflict! Plentiful feels! And, oh yeah, nightclubs! Read it! Collecting YOUNG AVENGERS (2013) #1-15 and material from MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93005-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



YOUNG AVENGERS BY KIERON GILLEN & JAMIE MCKELVIE OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93006-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB MCNIVEN COVER

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

COVERS BY STEVE MCNIVEN, JOHN BUSCEMA & JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

It's the greatest tale ever told — and you've never seen it like this! Writer Mark Waid and artist Javier Rodríguez weave together a sprawling, interconnected web of stories into one seamless narrative that takes you from the dawn of the Marvel Universe all the way to its end! Far more than a collection of moments you may already know, this is a new tale featuring previously unknown secrets and shocking revelations, connecting dozens of threads from Marvel's past and present! From the Big Bang to the twilight of existence, this sweeping saga covers every significant Marvel event, providing fresh looks at characters of all eras! Collecting HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2019) #1-6.

232 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92829-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB BUSCEMA COVER (DM ONLY)

232 PGS./Rated T ...$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93224-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB RODRIGUEZ COVER (DM ONLY)

232 PGS./Rated T ...$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93225-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Darkness reigns! After a campaign of terror across the galaxy, Knull reaches Earth — and he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. Eddie Brock, A.K.A. Venom, has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's monsters can wreak. Can anyone possibly survive this onslaught? Outgunned and outmanned, Earth's heroes are reeling. It will take everything they've got to face the God of the Abyss as he ensnares the planet in everlasting darkness! Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman present the definitive chapter in their three-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes — and they're raising the stakes for the entire Marvel Universe! Hail to the king! Collecting KING IN BLACK #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92546-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 6: KING IN BLACK TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by IBAN COELLO & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman bring their three-year saga to a stunning close! The horrifying threat of the King in Black, all-powerful god of the symbiote race, has loomed large for years. Now, after millennia of imprisonment, Knull and his symbiote army have arrived on Earth! But what is Knull's hideous agenda? And what happens to Venom when he finally comes face-to-face with the lord of the abyss? Eddie Brock is about to face the biggest challenge of his life, but he's not alone. Who will stand by his side in Earth's darkest hour? And do any of them have the slightest chance of success? Nothing will ever be the same for the Lethal Protector! Collecting VENOM (2018) #31-35.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92603-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO & ROBERT GILL

Cover by ROCK-HE KIM

The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas! In a showdown destined to shake allegiances and break hearts, Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi and their allies protect the Portal City of Pan. But when a terrible secret incites Namor's wrath, the team may be torn asunder as war breaks out — and the water boils! Brawn takes on the Sub-Mariner! Sword Master and Shang-Chi go undercover! Wave finds herself caught between the surface world and Atlantis! And prepare for the glorious return of Jimmy Woo and the original Agents of Atlas! In a titanic tale of love and betrayal, heroes and monsters, gods and underdogs, one empire will triumph — and one will fall! But what does this battle have to do with the horrifying plans of Knull, the symbiotic King in Black? Collecting ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92456-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR TPB

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by BENJAMIN DEWEY & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

An untold tale of the young Sub-Mariner — and the dark, chilling birth of one of Atlantis' greatest villains! The players: Namor, Lady Dorma of Atlantis, the outsider Attuma — all still in their teen years — and the Swift Riders, the Atlantean Empire's greatest heroes. It begins with alliances and possibilities — but what lies ahead is tragedy, betrayal and deadly magics unleashed! As the three youths join the Swift Riders on a vital mission, the ensuing catastrophe brings to life the most menacing threat Atlantis has ever faced! Will the Black Tide cut a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor, laying waste to all that stands before them? It's a deep dive into Marvel history — where the secrets of the King in Black are buried! Collecting KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92813-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS TPB

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE, DANNY LORE, ED BRISSON, AL EWING, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

& TINI HOWARD

Penciled by GERMÁN PERALTA, MIRKO COLAK, JUAN FRIGERI, AARON KUDER, SALVADOR LARROCA

& LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Knull's invasion tests Earth's Mightiest Heroes to their limits! T'Challa's most treasured allies have been lost — and once again, the Black Panther must choose between his role as a king and the yearnings of his heart! Captain America, aided by the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, faces a brutal battle against darkness! Knull raises fresh hell for Ghost Rider! Joe Fixit is out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk's ever had — he just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first! Iron Man and Doctor Doom are forced together to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the festive season! And on vacation in the Shi'ar galaxy, newlyweds Wiccan and Hulkling face a honeymoon to die for! Collecting KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER, CAPTAIN AMERICA, GHOST RIDER, IMMORTAL HULK, IRON MAN/DOOM and WICCAN AND HULKLING.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93034-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES TPB

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN, FRANK TIERI, MARC BERNARDIN, GEOFFREY THORNE, RODNEY BARNES, STEVE ORLANDO & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by GUIU VILANOVA, DANILO S. BEYRUTH, KYLE HOTZ, JAN BAZALDUA & JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by TONY MOORE

ON SALE JULY 2021

Darkness reigns over the Marvel Universe! As Knull makes his long-dreaded arrival, no corner of the world is safe — and all-star talents unite to explore key moments in the saga! Featuring epic clashes between Knull's army and Earth's heroes, the return of fan-favorite characters, surprising revelations regarding the Venom mythology and introductions to exciting new players in the Marvel Universe! Starring Scream, the American Kaiju, Cloak and Dagger, Cortland Kasady — ancestor of Cletus — and more! Plus: Dane Whitman, wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade, rises again to defend the Earth against Knull's unstoppable onslaught with Aero and Sword Master by his side! But what secrets will the brutal battle reveal about the Black Knight's past? Collecting KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1-3 and KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92810-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS TPB

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by JUAN FERREYRA & LUKE ROSS

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE JULY 2021

Knull's army of space dragons has arrived to attack Earth — starting with New York City! But Mayor Wilson Fisk has a plan: Bring back the Thunderbolts! To take on the unkillable, Fisk assembles a group of killers and mercenaries — including Taskmaster, Rhino, Star, Mister Fear and Batroc the Leaper! They have just one job: save the city or die trying. But the secret to doing so means that some of the worst people in the Marvel Universe must head inside the nightmarish Ravencroft Institute! What could go wrong? Plus: The Red Queen Kate Pryde and her crew of mutant Marauders set sail against the forces of Knull! Captain Kate has pledged to fight for the needy, and a global disaster like Knull's invasion will mean plenty of folks in need! Collecting KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1-3 and KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92809-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE TPB

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE, CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN & JED MACKAY

Penciled by FLAVIANO, GARRY BROWN & MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

The King in Black invades Earth-65! Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, Ghost-Spider, A.K.A. Gwen Stacy, is unique among the web-slingers of the Multiverse! But when Knull descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy unleashes unforeseen consequences on Gwen! And her bandmate Mary Jane Watson is about to be pulled into this ordeal with a symbiote of her own. The ensuing madness can only be described as Gwenom vs. Carnage! They've been at each other's throats in the Mary Janes for years, but this battle of the bands will really shred! Plus: Andi Benton returns, but does Scream have what it takes to put a dent in Knull's armor? And what does this latest symbiotic nightmare mean for Spider-Man?! Collecting KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1-3, KING IN BLACK: SCREAM and KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92811-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by GREG LAND Cover by GREG LAND Knull has set his sights on Earth in the present day, but his hand has been at work at the edge of the Marvel Universe for years! Witness one of the King in Black's earliest attempts at birthing life from the darkness of non-creation! Take a wild trip with Spider-Man as he aligns himself with…Kang the Conqueror?! That can't be right! The Black Knight sounds like a more sensible team-up to stop an otherworldly plot threatening to turn every living thing in the universe into creatures made of shadow! But who else will be there to help our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler? You'll have to see it to believe it as Peter David and Greg Land reunite to continue the untold adventures of Peter Parker in the symbiote suit! Collecting SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92757-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART FOUR TPB

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Penciled by RYAN BODENHEIM, DANIEL ACUÑA & BRIAN STELFREEZE

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

The end of an era for the Black Panther! Ta-Nehisi Coates' landmark run reaches a tipping point as the ruthless N'Jadaka comes for Earth! To protect our planet from N'Jadaka's violent invasion, the nation of Wakanda must go to war against its own future — and its first, best and only hope lies in the Panther! But where is he? Even the gods are beginning to despair — but Bast will not abandon her avatar, even if she has to recruit an outsider to save him! Coates brings T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero reduced to a slave and a slave who advanced into legend! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2018) #19-25.

176 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92110-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DECLAN SHALVEY, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SALADIN AHMED, VITA AYALA, JOHN RIDLEY, JED MacKAY, DONNY CATES, STEVEN S. DeKNIGHT, KELLY THOMPSON & ED BRISSON

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, JOSHUA CASSARA, DECLAN SHALVEY, SALVADOR LARROCA, KEV WALKER, GREG LAND, JORGE FORNÉS, JESÚS SAIZ, CHRIS BACHALO, PAULO SIQUEIRA, KHARY RANDOLPH & LEONARD KIRK

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best there is by the best there are! Legendary creators, modern superstars, rising talents and fresh voices unite to tell savage tales of your favorite X-Man — in brutal black and white, with a liberal splash of blood red! Logan. Weapon X. Patch. Wolverine. He's gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, this exploration of his storied history takes you from Japan to Madripoor to the Savage Land — from a revelatory return to the Weapon X Program to a high-stakes mission with X-Force! Logan is joined by old allies like Kate Pryde, Cosmic Ghost Rider and Nick Fury and heads into bloody battle against foes familiar and surprising — including Arcade, the Reavers, and, the deadliest of all, Sabretooth! It's black, white and blood all over — on the larger-than-life pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92849-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

REIGN OF X VOL. 1 TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 1 TPB

Written by AL EWING, JONATHAN HICKMAN, LEAH WILLIAMS & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, PHIL NOTO, DAVID BALDEÓN & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

After the Dawn comes the Reign! In the wake of X OF SWORDS, it's one giant leap for mutantkind as Krakoa turns its attentions to space — and relaunches S.W.O.R.D.! Back on Krakoa, Cyclops and his allies grapple with the ramifications of their recent ordeal and the fateful decisions that were made — setting in motion the X-Men's next evolution! Meanwhile, the resurrection protocols have been thrown into chaos — and as the Five deal with the fallout, it's up to X-Factor to restore order! And as Sinister continues to scheme, the recently reborn Hellions face an urgent mission to retrieve Nanny's ship and build new armor for a transformed — and deadly — Orphan-Maker! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1, X-MEN (2019) #16, X-FACTOR (2020) #5 and HELLIONS #7-8.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93151-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE UNION: THE BRITANNIA PROJECT TPB

Written by PAUL GRIST

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO & PAUL GRIST

Cover by R.B. SILVA

ON SALE JULY 2021

The grand unveiling of the Union! A team of super heroes gathered from across the United Kingdom — including Union Jack, Snakes, Kelpie, Choir and their fearless leader, Britannia! But when the alien god Knull and his symbiote dragons attack Earth, the fledgling team finds itself immediately pushed to its limits! The heroes of the Union must battle for their lives (and one another) as the King in Black's invasion reaches its crescendo! And who are Bulldog and Doc Croc? One will join them, but the other may destroy them! Thrust onto the global stage just as a devastating blow to the team rocks it to its very core, will the members of the Union prove themselves — or crumble under the pressure as the entire world watches? Collecting THE UNION #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92441-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JAVIER PINA & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Call him the Maestro! In a broken future, the man once known as the Hulk is now neither man nor Hulk. After deposing Dystopia's ancient ruler, the Maestro sets his sights even higher. It's time everyone left on the ravaged planet Earth recognized their one true god! But the Maestro isn't the only would-be immortal left — and if he wants to truly dominate the globe, he'll have to face the most powerful beings left in creation. The Pantheon sees all — including a Hulk too powerful to leave alive! And just when his former allies have him on the ropes, the Maestro's true enemy shows his face at last — and nobody's going to like the future he has planned! Peter David continues the tale he began decades ago in the legendary HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT! Collecting MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92874-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES TPB

Written by JORDAN BLUM, PATTON OSWALT & RYAN DUNLAVEY

Penciled by SCOTT HEPBURN & RYAN DUNLAVEY

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

A journey into the mind of one of the biggest heads in the Marvel Universe! M.O.D.O.K. is the ruthless and brilliant leader of the terrorist organization A.I.M., outsmarting heroes and outmaneuvering cutthroat colleagues gunning for his position. But haunting memories of a family he never had leave him unsure whether he's losing his freakishly large mind or if there's something more sinister behind these visions. M.O.D.O.K.'s quest to uncover the truth will find him teaming up with the most unlikely of allies: Iron Man! But can M.O.D.O.K. untangle the mystery before his many foes take advantage of his weakness — for good? From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of the upcoming animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Collecting M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #1-4, M.O.D.O.K: REIGN DELAY and FALL OF THE HULKS: M.O.D.O.K.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92490-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

U.S.AGENT: AMERICAN ZEALOT TPB

Written by PRIEST

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The Super-Soldier you love to hate! John Walker, the one-time Captain America and former U.S.Agent, has been stripped of his official status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting covert interests. Now Walker's latest security detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. Along the way, Walker acquires a new partner and a new enemy — while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future. But when he abandons his assigned mission and heads to Washington to confront the politicians who engineered his firing, a ruthless and enigmatic new U.S.Agent arrives to take over — and he's willing to destroy anything and anyone who gets in his way! A showdown is coming, with a shield at stake for the winner! Collecting U.S.AGENT (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92476-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 2 — THE ENGINE JOB TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, ROBERT GILL & MINKYU JUNG

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY The sinister Domina Tagge has put a price on Doctor Aphra's head! Now Aphra finds herself running for her life, trying to shake every bounty hunter on her tail. But one of those hunters is Aphra's angry ex Sana Starros — and for Sana, it's personal! Aphra can't outthink Domina or outrun Sana…so what choice does she have left? Perhaps locating a mysterious piece of tech that could shift the balance of the galactic civil war? Aphra's desperate hunt takes her to Corellia — but unfortunately for her, that's right on Sana's doorstep. And our roguish doctor isn't the only one with an eye on this prize! Now, with the Unbroken Clan on their tails, Aphra and Sana are on a collision course with another of the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92305-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #9 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE, BILL MANTLO, JIM SHOOTER, DAVID MICHELINIE, AL MILGROM, J.M. DEMATTEIS, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, GENE COLAN, LEE ELIAS, MIKE ZECK & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE JULY 2021

Even for Captain America, life has rarely been this eventful! Battling the robotic Dragon Man above New York, considering a run for president and saving Manhattan from fiery destruction at the hands of Batroc and Mister Hyde is all in a day's work. And a trip to England proves to be no vacation either as Cap encounters the vampire Baron Blood and the chilling Ghost of Greymoor Castle! Back home in the States, our hero learns that Hollywood plans to make a Captain America movie — but his greatest foe, the Red Skull, has a very different script in mind! Finally, Cap must prevent Morgan MacNeil Hardy from rewriting the American Dream — but can even Spider-Man help the Sentinel of Liberty stop a cyborg from destroying Washington, DC? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #247-266 and ANNUAL #5.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92960-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: MASTER OF THE MYSTIC ARTS TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #1 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by STEVE DITKO

ON SALE JULY 2021

A vain man driven by greed and hubris, Dr. Stephen Strange was a world-renowned surgeon until the night a car accident crippled his hands. Broken and destitute, he journeyed to Tibet to seek a cure from a legendary healer. There he found not a man of medicine, but the venerable Ancient One — and the path to the mystic arts! From Doctor Strange's eerie Greenwich Village home, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created new dimensions and otherworldly terrors unlike anything seen before. These classic first stories remain as influential today as they were to 1960s counterculture. In this premiere volume, experience the debut of iconic characters Baron Mordo, Eternity, Dormammu and the Mindless Ones — as well as Strange's allies Wong and Clea! Collecting material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #110-111 and #114-146 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2.

400 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92968-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT GENESIS TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #19 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, FABIAN NICIEZA, PETER DAVID & LEN KAMINSKI

Penciled by TOM RANEY, WHILCE PORTACIO, KIRK JARVINEN, PAUL SMITH, ANDY KUBERT, STEVEN BUTLER, JIM LEE, TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE

Cover by JIM LEE

The end of an era for the X-Men! The original team, now called X-Factor, takes center stage when Proteus returns from the grave. But when Apocalypse strikes — infecting Cyclops' son, Nathan, with a deadly virus — Cyclops must make a bitter sacrifice! And the current X-Men return to Earth to find that Professor X's old foe the Shadow King has risen — and taken over Muir Island! It will take the combined strength of X-Factor and the X-Men to triumph — and when the dust clears, the two teams will become one! An uncanny new era begins as the reunited X-Men go back to basics, beginning with a deadly confrontation with Magneto and his fanatical Acolytes! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #278-280, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15, X-FACTOR (1986) #65-70, X-MEN (1991) #1-3 and material from NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #7 and X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92999-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: SUDDEN DEATH TPB

Volume #5 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by BRET BLEVINS, JUNE BRIGMAN, JON J. MUTH, BO HAMPTON, TERRY SHOEMAKER & RON LIM

Cover by BRET BLEVINS

Tragedy strikes the New Mutants! Meet Bird-Brain, a bizarre creature who's about to become the team's feathered friend. The New Mutants face off against their rivals, the Hellions, to track Bird-Brain down — but before the quest is done, one of them will switch sides! And there's worse in store for the team as they trace Bird-Brain's origins back to the freak-filled island of the Ani-Mator. Between Ani-Mator's weird science and the armored killers of the Right, one of the New Mutants will not return home! Shattered by grief, guilt and loss, how can the team possibly move forward? The New Mutants clash with Freedom Force, and the alluring alien Gosamyr draws the team into an outer space adventure. But as Illyana's rage grows, there's trouble brewing in Limbo. Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #55-70 and ANNUAL #4.

464 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93084-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD AND CLAWS TPB

Volume #3 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, PETER DAVID, ALAN DAVIS & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI, LARRY STROMAN, ALAN DAVIS & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by MARC SILVESTRI

A new chapter in the life of the berserker mutant! Lethal Larry Hama kicks off his epic run with artistic superstar Marc Silvestri! And they begin in Madripoor, where Wolverine investigates an insidious and destructive new designer drug! Then, a Yukon vacation turns deadly when Wolverine encounters the mythical Hunter in Darkness! And when Lady Deathstrike attacks, Wolverine and his old Alpha Flight buddy Puck are cast into a time vortex — and wind up reliving the Spanish Civil War! Back in the present, the Reavers cook up their deadliest cyborgs yet: Albert, a mechanical doppelganger of Wolverine, and his adorable and explosive partner, Elsie-Dee! And when the savage Sabretooth returns, convinced he's Wolverine's father, Jubilee, Forge, Cable and Nick Fury must come to Logan's aid! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #31-44, WOLVERINE: BLOODLUST and WOLVERINE: BLOODY CHOICES.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93089-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CAPTAIN TPB

Volume #14 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, BOB LAYTON & DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, KIERON DWYER, JOHN BYRNE & MARK BRIGHT

Cover by KIERON DWYER

O Captain! My Captain! When Steve Rogers refuses to become a government operative, a new Captain America takes up the uniform and shield! John Walker does his best to fill Rogers' big shoes, but can he handle the pressure? Meanwhile, Rogers reinvents himself as the Captain! But why is he trading blows with his old friend Iron Man? Freedom Force, the Horsemen of Apocalypse and the Serpent Society wreak havoc, but the Red Skull's return will put the two Caps on a collision course — and in the end, only one shall wield the shield! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #333-350 and IRON MAN (1968) #228.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93070-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 2 TPB

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON, DENNIS HOPELESS & JASON LATOUR

Penciled by TODD NAUCK, TOM GRUMMETT, VANESA R. DEL REY, BENGAL, TANA FORD, JOËLLE JONES

& NICO LEON

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

All team-ups, all the time! Spider-Man and Silk have a short, complicated history — but they've got to put it behind them fast when they're thrown back in time to shortly before they get their spider-powers! Can Peter and Cindy let bygones be bygones, stop a sinister threat to reality as they know it and avoid accidentally wiping out the moment that gave them their amazing abilities? Then, Spider-Woman becomes a mentor to Silk and Earth-65's "Spider-Gwen" Stacy, and the trio enjoy a brunch break in Gwen's home dimension. But when nefarious Earth-65 spy organization S.I.L.K. and its leader — a certain Cindy Moon — notice the interdimensional interlopers, everything quickly goes wrong for the three Spider-Women! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN & SILK: THE SPIDER(FLY) EFFECT #1-4, SPIDER-WOMEN ALPHA, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #7-8, SILK (2015B) #7-8, SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #6-7 and SPIDER-WOMEN OMEGA.

336 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92988-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, CARLOS PACHECO, RAFAEL MARIN, JEPH LOEB & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, CARLOS PACHECO, STUART IMMONEN, JOE BENNETT, JEFF JOHNSON, PASQUAL FERRY, LADRÖNN & JORGE LUCAS

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

The exciting, action-packed era continues! Revelation, Arizona, is the start line for an adventure through time featuring Golden Age hero Kid Colt! Then, the Fantastic Four face two of their greatest foes, now deadlier than ever: Diablo and the Super-Skrull! But will the Grey Gargoyle turn Marvel's First Family to stone? When three-quarters of the team venture into the Negative Zone, who gets left behind? And can Spider-Man help reunite them — or will Ant-Man, She-Hulk and Namorita form a new FF? Plus: The Human Torch vs. the Sub-Mariner! A startling new status quo for the Thing! The Inhumans at the center of an intergalactic war in a story drawn by the incomparable Ladrönn! And the FF sail the high seas with…Sinbad?! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #33-45, FANTASTIC 4TH VOYAGE OF SINBAD #1 and INHUMANS (2000) #1-4.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93075-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ULTIMATES BY AL EWING: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by KENNETH ROCAFORT, CHRISTIAN WARD, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN, TRAVEL FOREMAN, AUD KOCH, FILIPE ANDRADE & MARCO LORENZANA

Cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Black Panther! Captain Marvel! Ms. America! Spectrum! Blue Marvel! Together, they form the ultimate super-team, finding and fixing problems beyond the limits of the infinite! From cosmic forces lurking on Earth to whatever waits beyond the Omniverse, the Ultimates start with the impossible — and take it from there! Their first task: ending the planet-eating threat of Galactus…forever! But space-time is broken — and to solve that, the Ultimates can't just think within the box. They need to go outside reality! But when they learn Eternity itself has been chained, the team discovers a threat far larger and older than everything that exists! Can the Ultimates rise to the ultimate challenge and save the very concept of reality from being absorbed and rewritten? Collecting ULTIMATES (2015) #1-12, ULTIMATES 2 (2016) #1-9 and #100 and material from AVENGERS (2015) #0.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92992-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL-VERSE: SHE-HULK GN-TPB

Written by STAN LEE, JOHN BYRNE, DAN SLOTT, KATHRYN IMMONEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, JUAN BOBILLO, STUART IMMONEN, ALAN DAVIS & MORE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

She may have started out Savage, but there's no doubt She-Hulk is the Marvel-Verse's most Sensational hero — and these are the adventures that prove it! Discover how a lifesaving blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, led to a green-skinned transformation for lawyer Jennifer Walters! As the emerald attorney interviews for a new law firm, Jen meets the legendary Blonde Phantom! While She-Hulk takes on the Mutant Registration Act in court, her archfoe Titania, causes serious disorder! But Jen's most important case of all comes when she's accused of crimes against the space-time continuum — and if she's found guilty, the sentence is complete erasure from reality! Plus: A night at the museum…with Spider-Man! Collecting SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1, SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #4, SHE-HULK (2005) #3, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #7 and material from SOLO AVENGERS #14.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93083-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! While testing an experimental spacecraft, scientist Reed Richards, pilot Ben Grimm and siblings Sue and Johnny Storm were bombarded by mysterious cosmic rays. Upon their return to Earth, they found that they'd gained fantastic new abilities! From the boundless imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, witness Mister Fantastic, the Thing, the Invisible Girl and the Human Torch overcome their differences and band together as the Fantastic Four — and thrill to their first battles with the Mole Man, the Skrulls, the Puppet Master, the Sub-Mariner and Doctor Doom! Discover why they call it "the World's Greatest Comic Magazine!" Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1-10.

272 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92979-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER (DM ONLY)

272 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93009-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

