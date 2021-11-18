February 2022 Marvel Comics revealed

Marvel Comics has revealed all of its comic books scheduled to go on sale in February 2022, and while the publisher was at it, it decided to reveal some comic books going on sale in March 2022 as well.

Some of February and March's Marvel highlights include a brand new Ghost Rider series starring the original motorcycle-riding Spirit of Vengeance Johnny Blaze on the occasion of the character's 50th anniversary.

Johnny isn't the only returning character getting a new series. Now big-screen star Carnage gets a special one-shot in February in advance of a new ongoing series debut in March, the Slingers (remember them?) return in Amazing Spider-Man, and X-Statix reunites in the pandemic-delayed X-Cellent with the original creative team of Michael Allred, Peter Milligan, and Laura Allred.

But while a Marvel star of the past returns, readers will meet new heroes and teams, including a roster of Secret X-Men, and brand new Iron Fist taking over for Danny Rand.

The Kingpin's war on the New York superhero community continues in the crossover event Devil's Reign (which concludes in March).

One of Spider-Man's iconic long-time foes gets a make-over (sort of) with the debut of the Queen Goblin, and speaking of spins on familiar characters, both Gwen Stacy (who the Marvel multiverse does not let rest in peace) and Miles Morales get mashed-up (one of Marvel's favorite things of late) with other familiar Marvel heroes in separate but similar new titles.

So check out all the February solicits and covers (and some of March's), and as always, you can also check out the Marvel Comics November 2021 solicitations, the Marvel Comics December 2021 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics January 2022 solicitations, or check out all of Marvel and DC's here on our solicitations tab.

Marvel February 2022 Spotlight comic books

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Lives of Wolverine Variant Cover by KYLE CHARLES

Animation Style Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL • Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

LOST MISSIONS OF THE MAN CALLED LOGAN!

WEEK 5 – This time-shredding adventure of WOLVERINE sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Omega Spoiler Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by Christian Ward • Anime Style Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

PROTECTING THE PRESENT!

WEEK 6 – With WOLVERINE saving the past, who protects the present? WOLVERINES, that's who! The "Wolverine family" of WOLVERINE (LAURA KINNEY), DAKEN and SCOUT enters the fray as the dark side of Wolverine's time-traveling mission comes into focus.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Lives of Wolverine Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN

Animation Variant Cover by STAN SAKAI

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV • Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

DAYS OF OMEGA PAST!

WEEK 7 – WOLVERINE. OMEGA RED. Together? 'Nuff said.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Anime Style Variant Cover by TBA

Deaths of Wolverine Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Omega Spoiler Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

KRAKOA IN THE CROSSHAIRS!

WEEK 8 – The chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind's ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier's dream? Readers and collectors take note: This will be a major turning point for the X-books!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by Leonardo Romero

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKER VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

NOT ENOUGH GWENS!

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries by Tim Seeley (HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION) and Jodi Nishijima (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JASON LATOUR

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Introducing Gwen Stacy, the Spider-Woman of Earth-65 — one of the most sensational web-slingers in the entire Spider-Verse! In the atmospheric, neon-lit world envisioned by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, Peter Parker wasn't bitten by a radioactive spider — but Gwen Stacy was! Now "Spider-Gwen" is smart, charming and able to lift a car — just don't tell her police chief father! But what happened to Peter in this reality? Why does everybody hate Spider-Woman so much? And can Gwen find time to battle the Rhino and make it back in time to play drums in a major gig for her band, the Mary Janes?! A modern super hero icon makes her debut right here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GHOST RIDER #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

X-Gwen Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

WRAPAROUND Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHADES VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

JOHNNY BLAZE!!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out! Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2 (OF 3)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE...THE SUPERIOR FOUR

Otto Octavius just irrevocably altered the multiverse. Now he must do everything he can to undo a paradox of his own creation before it undoes him. As Otto's relentless assault on reality continues, the other Ottos grow weary of their reckless leader. Can the SUPERIOR FOUR set aside their egos to work together, or will they be lost to the multiverse forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2 (OF 3)

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

WHAT'S LAW GOT TO DO WITH IT?

As his war against vigilantes grows, Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN #4 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN #4 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

NEW YORK UNDER SEIGE!

Wilson Fisk, duly elected Mayor of New York, has broken. Whatever shred of decency that may have been left of him is gone entirely and now, with an army of super villains at his command, THE KINGPIN has set his gaze upon everyone the heroes of the Marvel Universe hold dear — but even the Kingpin is unaware of the magnitude of danger he has put the city, its citizens and even himself with his war against the city's super heroes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

Gerry Duggan (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

Variant cover by Javier GARRÓN

DEALS WITH THE DEVIL!

Turns out attending Hellfire Club soirees was not the naughtiest thing Emma Frost was up to in the time before she joined the X-Men… And the dirty deeds she did for Wilson Fisk are coming back to haunt her.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 3)

ANTHONY PIPER (W)

ZÉ CARLOS (A)

Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

• The events of DEVIL'S REIGN #1-2 have put Spidey in an awful position.

• As if that weren't enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he's badder than his dad, Kingin, ever was.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 (OF 3)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

Elektra Natchios is the greatest assassin in the Marvel Universe — but having recently taken up the mantle of DAREDEVIL, she's taken a vow to never take a life again. But that vow is about to be put to the ultimate test, as KRAVEN THE HUNTER has her dead in his sights…and, unlike Elektra, he has no reservations about killing. If anything, he likes it when his prey struggles. At least, he thinks he does.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

KARLA PACHECO, PAUL AZACETA & MORE! (W)

PAULO SIQUIERA, PAUL AZACETA & MORE! (A)

COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

Elektra Natchios is the baddest assassin in the Marvel Universe, but some of Mighty Marveldom's best creators are going to challenge her like never before. Including a CAN'T-MISS tale from none other than industry legend Paul Azaceta, and co-starring a certain Man Without Fear!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #3 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #3 (OF 3)

HO CHE ANDERSON (W)

SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by Améziane

Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY A TURNING POINT FOR CAGE!

As the city burns, the Regulators set their sights on an innocent child who's unwittingly holding critical information. Luke Cage races to get to the girl first, which brings him face to face with Jo Rockhead, the lethal leader of the Regulators who has the power to turn people to stone.

It's a fight for the very soul of the city – but when Luke finds out he and Rockhead have something in common, will his resolve waver?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel February 2022 Spider-Man comic books

SPIDER-WOMAN #20

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-WOMAN #20

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

ENTER…THE ANTI-ARACHNINE!

• Spider-Woman has made a lot of enemies in her time…

• …and that's about to come back to bite her in a big way.

• What's worse than a Sinister Six? THE ANTI-ARACHNINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • JAN BAZALDUA & JIM TOWE (A)

COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZULDUA

• Did you think BEYOND only had ONE hero on their payroll?

• In this issue: The Slingers come out to play!

• Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as THE HORNET!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by TBA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

• Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?!

• For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

PATRICK GLEASON • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS, & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

• After her first showdown with Ben Reilly, Queen Goblin now faces THE BLACK CAT!

• This will be a showdown for the ages — as you see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

PATRICK GLEASON (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO

• QUEEN GOBLIN IS TRIUMPHANT!

• The Daily Bugle is decimated.

• Can Ben Reilly bounce back and take down the Queen Goblin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

J.M. DE MATTEIS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

SCORPION STINGS!

BEN REILLY comes to blows with the sinister SCORPION as SPIDER-MAN begins to face down a gauntlet of his most fearsome foes!

But is all as it seems?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

BEYOND TIE-IN!

• The Space Stone-Host QUANTUM and the ASSESSOR are back – you know it doesn't bode well for Miles or Shift.

• Their only hope? The Beyond Corporation.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SPIDER-MAN LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he's ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a SAVAGE BEAST! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE FOREVER #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE FOREVER #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, RAM V, TY TEMPLETON (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR, TY TEMPLETON, AND MORE! (A)

COVER BY KENDRICK LIM

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

VARIANT COVER BY Dan Panosian

A KILLER CELEBRATION!

Cletus Kasady is the most notorious serial killer in the Marvel Universe — and it's been thirty years since his first introduction! Thirty years of monsters, mayhem and murder — AND YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING YET! With an awesome assembly of creators, this issue will HAVE IT ALL! A look back on Carnage's past, his present and, just maybe, the first hints you'll ever get of his visceral and violent FUTURE!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel February 2022 X-Men comic books

SECRET X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SECRET X-MEN #1

TINI HOWARD (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by TONY DANIEL

SSHHH – IT'S THE X-MEN!

When the Shi'ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball must lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a secret mission to save Empress Xandra.

Wait, those aren't the X-Men. Aren't those the mutants who lost the election?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-CELLENT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-CELLENT #1

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini

Variant cover by David Mack

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

IT'S FINALLY HERE!

They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot — all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they're old news now, because there's a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Peter Milligan, Michael Allred and Laura Allred return to introduce the best new super hero team you didn't know you needed! Meet…THE X-CELLENT!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS #12

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

PRELUDE TO EXCALIBUR!

The X-Men are dead. Or so the world believes. And MYSTIQUE wants FORGE dead for his role in the loss of ROGUE! Enter NIGHTCRAWLER and SHADOWCAT who, injured as they are, must dig deep to find new strength and do what is right as the last X-Men standing!

Artist Scot Eaton joins as writer Chris Claremont enters X-MEN LEGENDS with a brand-new tale, set in the aftermath of FALL OF THE MUTANTS and before the events of his legendary EXCALIBUR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #8

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Javier Pina (A) • Cover by Pepe Larraz

Trading Card Variant COVER by Russell Dauterman

X-MEN VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • X-Gwen Variant Cover by TBA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY M.O.D.O.K. TAKES AIM AT THE X-MEN!

The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past… but few have had a face as big as this one. DARE THEY FACE M.O.D.O.K.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #24

VITA AYALA (W) • DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE NEW MUTANTS!

The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! What will become of Amahl Farouk? Why is Warpath…crying?! How many snikts can fit into one panel? What happens to the Lost when they find one another? All this and more in a single issue—plus the setup for the next big arc, a story too magical to be believed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609471402411

Marvel February 2022 Marvel comic books

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #2 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/c)

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE CHARLES

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A MIGHTY MARVEL TEAM-UP?! NOT LIKELY…

• Someone has stolen the Reality Gem and is restructuring the universe to their whims…and it's NOT Thanos!

• Now, the Silver Surfer must do the unthinkable and team up with his worst foe to save all of existence.

• If only they could just stop trying to kill each other…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON FIST #1 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL-YG (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY NICK DRAGOTTA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY GUNJI

VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?!

• After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he's seen the last of the IRON FIST...

• ...But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING!

• Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K'UN-LUN... Or from something far more sinister?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SABRETOOTH #1 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DOWN IN A HOLE!

Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa…

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960620169300111

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W)

GERMÁN PERALTA & PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS!

A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except, he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war — WORLD WAR M!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960620143300111

VENOM #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #5

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • X-Gwen Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of VENOM were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a load of this one! IN THIS ISSUE, Al Ewing returns to the pages of Venom – AND HE'S BROUGHT ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS WITH HIM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK #2

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by TBA

• One of the most dangerous things in the Marvel U lands in Jen Walters' lap, and she's got to figure out what the heck to do with it.

• And that's all while putting her life and career back together.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILK #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK #2

EMILY KIM (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK

K-POP KATASTROPHE!

• The new villain in town targets Silk's friend and fellow super hero, the pop star Luna Snow!

• The same villain is siphoning the youth of social media influencers, and Silk is racing to find out why.

• Can Silk save her friend, solve the mystery and salvage a date gone awry? She can only pick two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MARVELS #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS #9

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

Years ago, the war in Siancong ended, in a shattering, emotionally wrenching disaster few remember. And today, all the secrets buried from then have come alive to menace the present. What drew the Marvels to Siancong? What drove them out? And what was behind it all? The Avengers, Lady Lotus and more star in the earth-shaking climax of a conflict that never truly died — one that sends the present-day story barreling toward its fateful climax.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE THING #4 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE THING #4 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

BEN GRIMM'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE MARVEL UNIVERSE UNDER THE GUIDING HAND OF WALTER MOSLEY CONTINUES!

Guest-starring the Silver Surfer! The battle with the Champion of the Universe leads the Thing and his friends to the Blue Area of the Moon and the domicile of the Watcher — where strange things are transpiring and new enemies await! Can a regular guy from the Lower East Side make it in the far-flung cosmos?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

HULK #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #4

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

X-Gwen Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 4 of 6!

As the mystery behind the Hulk's shocking new status quo deepens, Banner has piloted the Starship Hulk to an alternate Earth — one where Thunderbolt Ross is president, and he has an army of gamma-powered monsters under his command. Get ready for a surprise-filled, all-out brawl that only the insane minds of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley can bring you!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



DARK AGES #5 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARK AGES #5 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Spider-Man joins Doctor Doom, the X-Men, the Inhumans, the Avengers and what's left of the Fantastic Four on a rescue mission across a continent ruled by a madman. But they could be too late. The dictator of Europe has heroes and villains by his side, and the unthinkable is now in motion. Apocalypse could tear the world apart.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #4 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Secrets, lies and sinister motivations! Tony and Steve must form an uneasy alliance with their treacherous enemies in order to survive an assault by a swarm of Myrmidon-class killer robots, as the Paladins — the team of eager new super heroes — find themselves in way over their heads when they go up against the Overseer. Long live the New Tech!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

WAR FOR THE WASTELANDS!

Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider unlike any other from across the multiverse, still changing, still becoming what he was always meant to be. A Deathlok who refuses to die. A brutally two-fisted Wonder Man. A half-built Vision. The Infinity Thing. Together, they're all that passes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a world overrun by the Black Skull. But on this day, a day unlike any other, they'll have to be enough.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #53

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #53

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • X-Gwen Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN!

The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • GERMÁN GARCÍA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

THE SLEEPER SERIES OF THE YEAR!

AiPT calls it "visually stunning, luminous." Comic-Watch.com says the series "isn't at all what fans are expecting, and that's an excellent thing." Black Nerd Problems calls it a "subversive but fun book that questions its heroes and unpacks the history behind their rise." Why are you still reading, True Believer? Get Ka-Zar on your pull list before you miss the stunning conclusion of the Plunders' take-no-prisoners fight to save the Savage Land!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609942900511

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFFREY "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel sentai spectacular comes to a climactic finish! With one of their own controlled by the enemy and the Red Skull imbued with energy of the infinite, the Iron Avengers must assemble one last time or all will be lost!

AVENGERS TECH-ON is an action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609768500611

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3 (of 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3 (of 4)

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A)

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Natacha Bustos

It's time for T'Challa to claim his throne.

T'Challa's adopted brother, Hunter, has taken control of the Hatut Zeraze and is using his secret police force to keep T'Challa in exile. If T'Challa doesn't come home, he can't continue his plan to open Wakanda, which Hunter blames for their father's death. But T'Challa now knows just how much the rest of the world needs them — and just what kind of king he wants to be. Follow the new origin story by New York Times best-selling author Tochi Onyebuchi and artist Fran Galán.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960620166200311

ETERNALS: THE UNDYING #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS: THE UNDYING #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • RYAN BODENHEIM (A) • Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Thanos is now ruler of the Eternals! But believe it or not…he's actually not the worst leader that the Eternals' society has ever seen. No, that honor belongs to someone even more horrific. Thanos is evil, yes, but who was the original evil from whom all Eternal evils descend? Meet Uranos, the Undying. And may the Celestials have mercy on your souls.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • CARLOS PACHECO (A/C)

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH • Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FIFTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING — AND IT ALL KICKS OFF HERE!

In a time before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires. Before the emergence of Galactus. Before the birth of Asgard.

There was the First War. The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse.

Today, it is re-ignited. This is the Day of Reckoning.

And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth, the Fantastic Four and the mind of Mister Fantastic.

Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer and everyone in the whole damn Marvel Universe.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960620292800111

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

THE RECKONING WAR!

The opening shot of the Reckoning War has left the Earth in complete and utter chaos.

And it turns out that we are not alone. The entire universe is on fire.

The enemy has had eons to prepare for this attack – Reed Richards has had two hours to mount a defense. Johnny Storm has gone full supernova. Sue Storm has become completely invisible – even the Watchers can't see her. And Colonel Ben Grimm, for the first time in a long time, is ready to go to war!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609036504011

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #5 (OF 5)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W) • LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES (A)

Cover by CORY SMITH • Variant cover by MARIA WOLF

THE END IS NEAR! WHO WILL RISE?

As the threads of Maya Lopez's life unravel, Forge and River face the Adversary in the White Hot Room! In the final chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse's blazing series, the ultimate battle of will and strength will determine if Echo can rise from the ashes of the Adversary's nefarious manipulations.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER #4

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • X-Gwen Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4

Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #3 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #3 (of 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Ms. Marvel has a doppelganger — which is pretty weird. It turns out she's a teenage girl named Qarin, and she has shapeshifting powers too. She's lost — like, from-another-universe lost — so, of course, Ms. Marvel takes her under her wing, which isn't so bad. What's less good is that Qarin has already figured out Kamala's secret identity, and she might just have darker plans in mind than trying to find her way home. Will Ms. Marvel's glitchy powers be enough to stop her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #4 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #4 (of 5)

MARIEKE NIJKAMP (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Kate Bishop hates the circus!

Turns out that the Resort Chapiteau is being run by none other than the Circus of Crime as nothing more than a new and exciting way to part rich people from their money. Except the signet ring they stole from Susan unlocks her safe at Bishop Manor, which contains something way, way more dangerous than stacks of cash. Also, the resort is set to self-destruct, and the guests (and Susan and Lucky) are still inside. Worst. Vacation. Ever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

CODY ZIGLAR, NATACHA BUSTOS, VICTOR LAVALLE, J. HOLTHAM MARIA FRÖLICH AND MORE! (W)

NATACHA BUSTOS, MARIA FRÖLICH AND MORE! (A) • Cover by CHRISCROSS • Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE • Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by Natacha Bustos

WE'VE DONE IT AGAIN! ANOTHER STAR-PACKED VOICES SPECIAL

GRACES THE STANDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH!

Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you've never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! Amazing Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel's black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage's 50th Anniversary! And there's so much more to come, including an incredible lineup of new and established artists. Marvel's Voices is the program for every fan – don't let this one pass you by!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SHANG-CHI #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI #9

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-Gwen Variant Cover by TONY FLEECS • VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeon

NEW ARC STARTS HERE!

For months, a mysterious mastermind has been operating behind the scenes to take down Shang-Chi and his family. Now, he is stepping out of the shadows to make his final strike. His objective? To destroy everyone in Shang-Chi's bloodline! Join writer Gene Luen Yang and new ongoing artist, Marcus To (EXCALIBUR), as they embark on the next new phase of Shang-Chi's legend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #8

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by GREG LAND • X-Gwen Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

"Welcome to the Midnight Mission. My name is Doctor Moon. How can I help?" Moon Knight may be indisposed in the wake of the DEVIL'S REIGN, but the mission continues. In his absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight, but will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter's Moon, the Fist of Khonshu?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY #16

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Character Spotlight Variant Cover by Arthur Adams • Variant Cover by TBA

It's school dance time!

• These events can go great or horribly, but even more so when magic is added to the occasion.

• Who will ask who? Who will find love? And whose heart will be broken?! Another unforgettable issue is here, and you aren't going to want to miss it!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IRON MAN #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #17

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE • X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn't think so…which is why she's gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there's anybody who can make Tony angry, it's Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world's most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK WIDOW #15

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WINDOW SHADE VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

The bloody conclusion to "Die by the Blade"!

Guns. Explosives. Widow's bites. Good old-fashioned hand-to-hand. Natasha Romanoff is an expert in just about every form of combat known to humankind…and it's not enough. The Living Blade will not let his query escape this time. San Francisco's golden gates slam shut for the superspy as Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande delivers another stunning visual feast in their Eisner-winning epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE STARS THEY WERE MEANT TO BE!

After the brutal fight in "Last of the Marvels," Carol Danvers deserves a break — and so does fellow "Marvel" Monica Rambeau. But with [REDACTED] loose on Earth, the heroes have no time to breathe. There's no telling what this new force in the Universe will do next. A perfect jumping-on point in the longest Captain Marvel run yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #22

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI

X-Gwen Variant Cover by TBA

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 4 of 5!

To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor's allies survive the hammer's blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #9

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #9

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

THE FALL OF THE GARDEN!

• Carnage consumes the settlement.

• Who will survive the night?

• Where is sanctuary? And how will they get there?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609927600911

© 2021 20th Century Studios.

KING CONAN #3 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING CONAN #3 (OF 6)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

Variant Cover by JAY ANACLETO

Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

A BEASTLY COURT!

• The mysterious PRINCESS of the cursed island reveals her secret to CONAN…one powerful enough to rock the foundations of the king's journey!

• But will her temptation save the king…or lead to ruin? It won't matter if Conan can't survive the assault of the island's violent beasts!

• And, as one plan fails, what does THOTH-AMON'S newest scheme bring?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99



Marvel February 2022 Star Wars comic books

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

THE EDGE OF DESTRUCTION!

• From Hero of Hetzal to…murderer? Can Keeve Trennis stop Marshal Avar Kriss from making a fatal mistake?

• Death and danger await the Starlight Jedi as they finally close in on their enemy.

• Tying directly into Claudia Gray's Star Wars: The Fallen Star, phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic enters its cataclysmic final wave of stories. Everything is about to change.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EVERYTHING CHANGES!

• Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic reaches its galaxy-shaking conclusion.

• Only one person can save the Jedi from the mysterious monsters that stalk Starlight Beacon.

• Who will live and who will die?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #2 (OF 2)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #2 (OF 2)

CHARLES SOULE (W)

GUILLERMO SANNA (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ACT TWO: Marchion. The Wreckage. The Hunt. The Storm.

• In which the Eye of the Nihil exults after a job well done.

• In which Marchion Ro reveals the source of the Jedi's greatest fear.

• In which the future of the Nihil is revealed.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W)

DAVE WACHTER (A)

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• It all comes crashing together in this finale as Emerick and Sian come face to face with mystery they've been hunting.

• Who will survive?

• Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic culminates in this crashing conclusion.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

YOUR TICKET TO THE HOTTEST RIDE IN THE GALAXY!

• The Halcyon comes under fire from pirates – with little chance of escape!

• Who is the mysterious Resistance spy on board that may lead to the fiery end of the ship's 275-year run?

• And find out how, years earlier, bounty hunter AURRA SING and a mysterious partner gambled with their lives during the galactic starcruiser's era as a flying casino!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #21

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS & MARCO CASTIELLO (A)

Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER!

• After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON'S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN'S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer.

• Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA'S notice.

• But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960609600802111

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Sabacc Card Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Knights of Ren Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Enemies of Dawn Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Syndicate Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

THE ASSASSINS!

QI'RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING UPC 75960620229400211

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

• Darth Vader continues his quest to destroy the agents of Crimson Dawn, abetted by an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins.

• But every twist in the tale gets thrown into question with the shocking return of SABÉ, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala!

• Who's the hero? Who's the villain? And will they choose chaos or order in the age of Crimson Reign?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



Marvel February 2022 comic book schedule

On-sale February 2

ALIEN #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5

SABRETOOTH #1

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

THE MARVELS #9

THE THING #4

THOR #22

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3

X-CELLENT #1

On-sale February 9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

AVENGERS #53

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

DEVIL'S REIGN #4

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

GHOST RIDER #1

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #4

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1

MOON KNIGHT #8

NEW MUTANTS #24

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1

SPIDER-WOMAN #20

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5

THE SECRET X-MEN #1

VENOM #5

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3

On-sale February 16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

DARK AGES #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

ETERNALS: THE UNDYING #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

HULK #4

IRON FIST #1

KING CONAN #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #3

SHANG-CHI #9

SHE-HULK #2

STAR WARS #21

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM #2

STRANGE ACADEMY #16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4

X-MEN #8

On-sale February 23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

BLACK PANTHER #4

BLACK WIDOW #15

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #4

CARNAGE FOREVER #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #2

IRON MAN #17

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #5

SILK #2

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #2

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4

X-MEN LEGENDS #12

On-sale March 2

ALIEN #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

CARNAGE #1

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

ETERNALS #10

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

KING CONAN #4

MOON KNIGHT #9

SHANG-CHI #10

STAR WARS #22

THE THING #5

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #1

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5

X-MEN #9

Marvel February 2022 comic book collections

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & VAL SEMEIKS with ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by VAL SEMEIKS with VINCENT GIARRANO & ANDY KUBERT

CoverS by ARTHUR ADAMS & GEOF ISHERWOOD

In the late '80s, artist Val Semeiks took the reins on Conan the Barbarian injecting a powerful new energy into the series. Semeiks' work was a force multiplier for the latter half of Christopher Priest's era-defining run. Together, they crafted one of the greatest Conan epics of all time, a massive storyline building issue #200 and a showdown with the Devourer of Souls. As the Devourer reveals his final gambit, drawing upon the power of the Elder Gods, Conan must seek aid from one whose name even he dreads: Thulsa Doom! Also featuring the return of Red Sonja, the acclaimed "Heku Trilogy" and early work by Andy Kubert, this is one Omnibus you don't want to miss! By Crom! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #195-213 & ANNUAL (1973) #12 and THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE (1986) #1.

624 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93434-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC ISHERWOOD COVER [DM ONLY]

624 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

978-1-302-93435-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CONAN THE KING: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE KING: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ANDREWS COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, DOUG MOENCH & ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & MARC SILVESTRI with ERNIE CHAN, RON FRENZ, RUDY NEBRES & ALAN KUPPERBERG

CoverS by KAARE ANDREWS & JOHN BUSCEMA

Conan the barbarian…the thief…the mercenary…Conan the king! A new era of begins in adventures set after Conan has deposed the tyrant Numedides to become ruler of Aquilonia. But Conan on the throne is still Conan. The savage action that made him a comic book legend fills page after page while palace intrigue adds a new level of drama with Queen Zenobia and heir to the throne Prince Conn taking prominent roles. Old nemeses like Thoth-Amon return, while mystical prophecy ties Conan to the first king of the realm. Each issue is a double-sized extravaganza with scripts by the godfather of Conan comics Roy Thomas, Doug Moench and Alan Zelenetz and artwork by John Buscema and then-up-and-comer Marc Silvestri. All hail King Conan! Collecting KING CONAN (1980) #1-19.

776 PGS./Rated Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94665-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CONAN THE KING: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY]

776 PGS./Rated Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94666-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG SPECIAL COVER

Written by ALLAN HEINBERG, ZEB WELLS, ED BRUBAKER, BRIAN REED, ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA, PAUL CORNELL, KEVIN GREVIOUX, MATT FRACTION, CHRIS YOST & SEAN MCKEEVER

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, ANDREA DI VITO, STEFANO CASELLI, PACO MEDINA, HARVEY TOLIBAO, ALINA URUSOV, MARK BROOKS, MITCH BREITWEISER, ALAN DAVIS, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, MAHMUD ASRAR & MORE

Covers by JIM CHEUNG

Acclaimed TV veteran Allan Heinberg and superstar artist Jim Cheung's YOUNG AVENGERS collaborations bookend this volume of the team's earliest adventures! When the Avengers disband, costumed teens Patriot, Wiccan, Hulkling, Iron Lad, Hawkeye and Stature unite to fill the gap. Their first order of business: surviving the wrath of Kang the Conqueror! But when Wiccan's powers spiral out of control, the team must find the one person who could help: the Scarlet Witch, who might be his mother! Plus: The Young Avengers meet the Runaways and reckon with the superhuman Civil War, the Skrulls' Secret Invasion and Norman Osborn's Dark Reign! Collecting YOUNG AVENGERS (2005) #1-12, YOUNG AVENGERS SPECIAL #1, CIVIL WAR: YOUNG AVENGERS & RUNAWAYS #1-4, YOUNG AVENGERS PRESENTS #1-6, SECRET INVASION: RUNAWAYS/YOUNG AVENGERS #1-3, DARK REIGN: YOUNG AVENGERS #1-5, SIEGE: YOUNG AVENGERS, AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE #1-9, AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE – YOUNG AVENGERS, YOUNG AVENGERS #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT and material from UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #526.

1056 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93389-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG CHILDREN'S CRUSADE COVER [DM ONLY]

1056 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93390-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM LEE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by PETER DAVID, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JO DUFFY, WALTER SIMONSON, LOUISE SIMONSON, ALAN DAVIS, MARV WOLFMAN, ERIK LARSEN, MICHAEL HIGGINS, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, GENE COLAN, KLAUS JANSON, BARRY KITSON, BILL JAASKA, JON J MUTH, KENT WILLIAMS, HOWARD CHAYKIN, MIKE MIGNOLA, ALAN DAVIS, ERIK LARSEN, ROB LIEFELD, DAVE ROSS, PAUL RYAN & MARK TEXEIRA

Covers by JIM LEE, JOHN BYRNE & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

The best there is, by some of comics' greatest talents! Wolverine and Havok are drawn into a web of espionage in Russia! An old friend's death leads Logan to Nick Fury, but what is the surprising secret under the new Scorpio's mask? On the cutthroat island of Madripoor, Wolverine and Jessica Drew take on an evil cult that plans to raise an ancient demon! Wolverine battles an unexpected foe in the jungles of the Savage Land — but when he follows a trail of tainted cocaine to Central America, can a young revolutionary help a sick and infected Logan survive against Tiger Shark? Plus: Wolverine crosses paths with Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and more! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #11-30, HAVOK & WOLVERINE: MELTDOWN #1-4, WOLVERINE/NICK FURY: THE SCORPIO CONNECTION, WOLVERINE: THE JUNGLE ADVENTURE, WOLVERINE: BLOODLUST and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #38-71.

1248 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94513-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BYRNE COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94512-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC WINDSOR-SMITH COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94514-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ADAM KUBERT TEAM COVER

Written by MARK MILLAR, CHUCK AUSTEN & GEOFF JOHNS

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, ANDY KUBERT, TOM RANEY, TOM DERENICK, ESAD RIBIC, CHRIS BACHALO, KAARE ANDREWS, BEN LAI, RAY LAI, DAVID FINCH & AARON LOPRESTI

Covers by ADAM KUBERT

The series that catapulted Marvel's mega-popular mutants into the 21st century! In ULTIMATE X-MEN, Mark Millar and Adam Kubert — joined by a standout lineup of blockbuster artists — reinvented Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine and more for a new era. Now, at last, their entire world-building run is collected in Omnibus form! Led by Charles Xavier, the X-Men are teens trained to use their genetic gifts to keep the peace between mutants and humans! But they're not ready for what's coming! Meet the Ultimate Universe's versions of Proteus, the deadly son of Professor X…the Phoenix, Jean's dark alter ego…and the master of magnetism, Magneto! See the X-Men go to war with their world's equivalent of the Avengers, the Ultimates! And get to know your favorite mutants all over again! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2001) #1-33 and #1/2 and ULTIMATE WAR #1-4.

1280 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94635-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ADAM KUBERT WOLVERINE COVER [DM ONLY]

1280 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94636-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO & JACK KIRBY Covers by ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY In 1962, in the pages of a series slated for cancellation, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created one of the most enduring icons in American popular media: the Amazing Spider-Man! Turning the concept of a super hero on its head, they imbued the young, guilt-ridden Peter Parker with the fantastic powers of an arachnid and the fantastic pressures of an everyday teenager. The combination was pure magic. In 40 issues of web-slinging, wisecracking wonderment, Lee and Ditko built the foundation for decades of Spidey spectaculars: girl trouble, bill trouble, the Daily Bugle and a cast of friends, family and foes unlike any other! Now, experience the entire Lee/Ditko Spider-Man run in one gorgeous volume! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-38, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1-2, STRANGE TALES ANNUAL #2 and material from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15 and FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1.

1152 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94563-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94564-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 3 HC

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, FRANCESCO MOBILI, MIKE HAWTHORNE, MANUEL GARCIA & CHRIS MOONEYHAM

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Better the devil you know — or the one you don't? Matt Murdock continues to struggle with his demons, but he had better do it fast — because Hell's Kitchen is burning, and his enemies aren't inclined to give him any more time to heal. As Typhoid Mary and Bullseye make their murderous presence known once more, Matt makes a surprising stand with a shocking outcome — and a new Daredevil must rise! Elektra Natchios is a woman without fear, but does the world's deadliest assassin have what it takes to be a hero and guardian for the city? Her new job is hard enough with Wilson Fisk as mayor and a cadre of lethal villains at his command, but how will Elektra react when the terrifying King in Black plunges the world into darkness? Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #21-30 and DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2020) #1.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94511-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 3 HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DALE KEOWN, ED MCGUINNESS, FRANCESCO MANNA & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Ghost Riders at war — and Starbrand reborn! Robbie Reyes wants to finally get rid of the flame-headed monster that lurks inside him. So it's time to do the common-sense thing: perform an exorcism on his car. The only problem is that Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider and current king of Hell, has plans of his own! Now, it's Ghost Rider vs. Ghost Rider in a wild race through the deepest depths of the underworld, while the Avengers fight for their lives against their own Celestial headquarters…possessed by a hell-damned soul! Then, when a mysterious new wielder of the Starbrand unleashes cosmic chaos, some of the mightiest figures from beyond the stars come searching. The Avengers must suit up and head into space, but can they keep the Starbrand out of the wrong hands? Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #22-30.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94515-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL SUPER HERO CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS GALLERY EDITION HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL SUPER HERO CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by BILL MANTLO, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, STEVE ENGLEHART & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., AL MILGROM, BOB HALL & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The first-ever Marvel event series receives the extra-sized treatment it deserves! When the Grandmaster plays a game of cosmic chess against Death herself, Earth's super heroes become the pawns! If the Grandmaster wins, his brother the Collector will be restored to life. But if he loses, Death will claim a bitter price! Each side selects twelve champions from across Earth to do battle for the fragments of the golden globe of life. But this clash of Marvel titans comes with unexpected twists and turns — and several surprising new combatants! Then, months later, the fallout of the contest leads to a life-and-death saga pitting two teams of Avengers against one another — and a truly lethal Legion of the Unliving! Collecting MARVEL SUPER HERO CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS #1-3, WEST COAST AVENGERS ANNUAL #2 and AVENGERS ANNUAL #16.

168 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94503-9

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS HC

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The sensational spellbinding series from Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos is given the hardcover treatment — printed in both color and black and white! Doctor Strange has opened the doors of the Marvel Universe's first school for sorcerers — and young people from all walks of life with an aptitude for magic are brought together in New Orleans to study under the tutelage of Strange, Brother Voodoo, the Ancient One, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, Daimon Hellstrom and all your favorite Marvel mages! From mindful Mindless Ones to pan-dimensional games of tag, the Strange Academy sure lives up to its name. But the students' first field trip will light a fuse that's going to blow up in a big way! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #1-6.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94575-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME

• Play as an existing Marvel Super Hero, or create your own hero (or villain!)

and build your own Marvel Multiverse saga with your friends.

• Characters will be built using stats such as Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego and Logic.

• Players: 2-6 (or more!)

• Three standard six-sided dice (3d6) needed for play.

• Gameplay will be governed by the all-new, all-different D616 system developed

exclusively by Marvel! Hint: Rolling 6-1-6 will yield FANTASTIC results!

• The Playtest Rulebook is being released in March 2022 and contains an exciting

adventure as well as everything you need to know in order to build a character.

Once you've begun your campaign, there will be instructions to drop Marvel a line –

Your feedback may be factored into the core rulebook and subsequent releases!

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB COELLO COVER

Written by MATT FORBECK

Covers by IBAN COELLO, LOGAN LUBERA & PEACH MOMOKO

INTRODUCING THE MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes — or create entirely new ones — to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe! Join Marvel and Tabletop RPG fans alike in this upcoming playtest of Marvel's new game. Co-created by Matt Forbeck (THE MARVEL

ENCYCLOPEDIA, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's amazing artists, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK features a subset of the rules for the upcoming game — including character creation and combat — plus an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine and more. To get started, all you need is this book, three six-sided dice and a group of friends. Players who grab the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will also have the chance to offer official feedback on the rules and help shape the game for its full release. Don't miss out on this chance to influence and enjoy the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME!

104 PGS./No Rating …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93424-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB MOMOKO COVER [DM ONLY]

978-1-302-93426-2



MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB LUBERA COVER [DM ONLY]

978-1-302-93425-5

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 14 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 14 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with JOHN BYRNE, BILL MANTLO, MIKE W. BARR, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DAVID MICHELINIE, JIM SHOOTER & AL MILGROM

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with MIKE ZECK, GENE COLAN, LEE ELIAS & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Captain America is the people's choice in a timeless run by Roger Stern and John Byrne! These legendary creators begin their Cap adventures with the Machinesmith and his army of robot replicas. But Steve Rogers soon winds up in an even tighter spot: a race for the presidency?! Next, Batroc is back, with Mister Hyde and Cobra by his high-jumping side! The Stern/Byrne run concludes with a timeless tale of horror from Captain America's war-torn past as the vampiric Baron Blood seeks to conscript Cap into the army of the undead — plus a 40th anniversary celebration that explores Cap's all-American origin! This top-shelf Masterworks also includes a return appearance by all-time great Cap artist Gene Colan and the beginning of Mike Zeck's iconic run! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #247-260.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93314-2

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 14 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 327 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93315-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 HC

Written by ROGER STERN & BILL MANTLO with DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by ED HANNIGAN & JIM SHOOTER with JOHN BYRNE, GREG LAROCQUE, BOB HALL, JIM SHERMAN, ALAN WEISS, MARIE SEVERIN & KEITH POLLARD

Cover by FRANK MILLER

Roger Stern's seminal writing run concludes, and Bill Mantlo returns for a fan-favorite second stint! After a run-in with the Jack O'Lantern, Spider-Man must protect Marla Madison — noted scientist and J. Jonah Jameson's one true love — from the deadly Will-O'-the-Wisp! The Ringer menaces Spidey's world in a tale drawn by John Byrne, setting up a double-sized issue featuring Stern's retelling of Spider-Man's origin! Then, Mantlo pits Spidey against a cavalcade of his deadliest rogues: Kraven, Electro and the Molten Man! And in one of the most timeless tales in SPECTACULAR history, teen-runaways-turned-heroes Cloak and Dagger make their debut! Plus: An Annual that takes Spidey to the "Dark Side of the Moon" with Man-Wolf! Collecting PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #56-66 and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #3.

352 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93340-1

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 326 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93341-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 1: RECURSION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 1: RECURSION TPB

Written by AL EWING & RAM V

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

One blockbuster era gives way to another! Symbiotic writing team Al Ewing and Ram V join superstar artist Bryan Hitch to unleash their vision of Venom! Together, they will push Eddie and Dylan Brock to their limits — and as everything Dylan has come to know and love unravels around him, he begins to realize the terrible truth about his new "other." The Venom symbiote is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one. It's an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan's father, Eddie — as special as it may have been — is now gone. And Dylan might be gone soon too. Because the villainous Life Foundation is back, led by the insidious Carlton Drake — and they have the new Venom square in their sights! Collecting VENOM (2021) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93255-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — TRAIL OF SHADOWS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — TRAIL OF SHADOWS TPB

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Penciled by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

A murder the likes of which the Order has never seen before! One Jedi Master is dead. Another is in a state of complete shock. And Jedi investigator Emerick Caphtor must solve the case before it's too late. The fate of the Jedi, the Hutts, the Nihil and everyone in the galaxy hangs by this tangled thread of lies and deceit. Emerick will need to dive into the darkness, testing himself and his Jedi ideals like never before. And he'll need help. Luckily, private eye Sian Holt lives in the shadows. Together, the two will follow the trail wherever it leads — if they can work together, that is! From Coruscant to one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy, this mystery could bring down the High Republic! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93298-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN LEGENDS VOL. 2: MUTANT MAYHEM TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS VOL. 2: MUTANT MAYHEM TPB

Written by LARRY HAMA, FABIAN NICIEZA, CHRIS CLAREMONT & LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by BILLY TAN, DAN JURGENS, SCOT EATON & WALTER SIMONSON

Cover by DAN JURGENS

Continue your mutant-filled mystery tour through X-Men history! First, Larry Hama returns to the dream team of Wolverine and Jubilee in an all-new adventure that pits the duo against a host of their deadliest foes! When two young mutants disappear, our heroes set off for Japan to track them down. But Lady Deathstrike and the Hand have their own designs on Logan and Jubilation, and it'll take no small measure of blood, sweat and adamantium to change their minds! Then, Fabian Nicieza pulls the strings as Mister Sinister assembles some of the world's greatest experts on mutantkind to discuss the evolution of Homo superior — but to what devious end?! And Louise and Walter Simonson present the never-before-seen link between the New Mutants and Apocalypse! Then Chris Claremont teams with Scot Eaton to revisit the days when the world believed the X-Men were dead, as Nightcrawler and Shadowcat must save a friend from a deadly plot in a prelude to Excalibur! Collecting X-MEN LEGENDS #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92805-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY TPB

Written by GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, SABIR PIRZADA, ALYSSA WONG, JEREMY HOLT, KEN NIIMURA, MAURENE GOO, SALADIN AHMED, GENE HA, ZANDER CANNON & PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by MARCUS TO, JASON LOO, CREEES LEE, MASHAL AHMED, WHILCE PORTACIO, ALTI FIRMANSYAH, KEN NIIMURA, LYNNE YOSHII, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, GARY FRANK, JOEY VAZQUEZ, DIKE RUAN, PHILIP TAN, GENE HA & PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Celebrate the greatest Asian characters and creators from across the Marvel Universe! Some of the best super heroes in comics get the spotlight in action-packed and heartfelt tales — including Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Jubilee, Silk, Wave, Wong and Jimmy Woo! These amazing and legendary heroes star in stories from new and established Asian creators that will surely expand "the world outside your window!" Plus: Thrill to the start of brand-new storytelling eras for both Silk and Shang-Chi, revisit classic tales featuring the brilliant mind of Amadeus Cho, join Kamala Khan in welcoming a new hero to Jersey City and prepare for a very different look at the X-Men! Collecting MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY, MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #13, SHANG-CHI (2020) #1, DEMON DAYS: X-MEN and SILK (2021) #1 — plus material from AMAZING FANTASY (2004) #15, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #100 and MARVEL #5.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94597-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOD OF THUNDER TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOD OF THUNDER TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #1 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with LARRY LIEBER & ROBERT BERNSTEIN

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with JOE SINNOTT, DON HECK & AL HARTLEY

Cover by JACK KIRBY Pull up a seat to the beginning of one of the greatest tales of modern myth: the epic saga of the mighty Thor! While vacationing in Norway, Dr. Donald Blake discovered a strange, gnarled cane. Upon striking it, a shower of lightning rained down — and the hobbled doctor found himself transformed into Thor, God of Thunder! In these pages, you'll journey across the Rainbow Bridge to eternal Asgard — and meet Lord Odin, Heimdall, Balder and Thor's evil adopted brother, Loki, for the first time. And to top it off, the mythological origins of Asgard are revealed in fan-favorite backup features! Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83-96 (A stories), #97-104 (A & C stories) and #105-109.

480 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93398-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: WAR OF THE GODS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: WAR OF THE GODS TPB

Volume #8 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by LEN WEIN with STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with TONY DEZUNIGA

Cover by JACK KIRBY Writer Len Wein lifts Mjolnir aloft and rallies forth the armies of Asgard! When the Time-Twisters seek to destroy Earth, Thor embarks on an adventure with Zarrko the Tomorrow Man. It's a battle through time (with dinosaurs!) that will astonish you to the end! Then, Thor fights the Firelord in the jungles of Latin America, and only Jane Foster can save him! The Warriors Three ramble off on a solo adventure, while Thor returns to Asgard to face the one and only Mangog! Their battle will rage across the length and breadth of the Fabled Realm — and take Thor to Hel in a quest to save Odin! Also featuring new "Tales of Asgard," Thor vs. Ulik the Troll and a giant-sized Annual epic with Hercules! Collecting THOR (1966) #242-259 and ANNUAL #5 and MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #30.

392 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93364-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: BORN IN BLOOD TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: BORN IN BLOOD TPB

Volume #1 in the Carnage Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, TERRY KAVANAGH, J.M. DEMATTEIS & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, ALEX SAVIUK, TOM LYLE, SAL BUSCEMA, RON LIM & STEVEN BUTLER

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Carnage slashes his way into his own Epic Collection! When the offspring of Eddie Brock's alien symbiote bonds with Brock's psychopathic former cellmate, Cletus Kasady, the result is the most deranged and bloodthirsty foe Spider-Man has ever faced! Against the remorseless killer that is Carnage, Spidey must do the unthinkable and forge an alliance with Venom! But Carnage soon gathers some fiendish friends of his own: Carrion, Demogoblin, Shriek and the evil six-armed Spider-Man Doppelganger! And now a small army of heroes — including Spidey, Captain America, Iron Fist, Black Cat, Cloak and Dagger, Morbius and Venom — must hit the streets in a desperate bid to stop Maximum Carnage! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #361-363 and #378-380, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #101-103, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #35-37, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #201-203 and material from SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #1-2 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #28.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94662-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE AVENGERS/DEFENDERS WAR TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE AVENGERS/DEFENDERS WAR TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #7 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with ROY THOMAS, JIM STARLIN & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by BOB BROWN & SAL BUSCEMA with JOHN BUSCEMA, JIM STARLIN & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

The Avengers battle the Defenders in comics' first great crossover battle royale! It's hero against hero in the sensational summer hit of 1973: Cap vs. Namor! Thor vs. Hulk! It's the original, and there's never been another one like it. All this, plus the origin of Mantis; an all-hands-on-deck battle with the Zodiac; the Avengers vs. Thanos and the Cosmic Cube; a Giant-Size adventure alongside Golden Age heroes Miss America and the Whizzer; the wedding of Quicksilver and Crystal; the return of Ultron and an increasingly tense love triangle between the Scarlet Witch, the Vision and Mantis! And as an added bonus feature, rare Avengers pinups, profiles and more from the pages of the '70s fanzine F.O.O.M.! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #115-128, GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS #1, DEFENDERS (1972) #8-11, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #33 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #150.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93402-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: BISHOP'S CROSSING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: BISHOP'S CROSSING TPB

Volume #20 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, JOHN BYRNE, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by WHILCE PORTACIO, JIM LEE, JOHN ROMITA JR., ANDY KUBERT, JAE LEE, RON WAGNER & MORE

Cover by JIM LEE

The coming of Bishop! The reunited X-Men have expanded into two squads — and while the blue team takes on Omega Red and learns secrets of Wolverine's past, the gold team brokers peace with the Hellfire Club! But when advanced Sentinels crash the party, one X-Man may not survive! Then, guns blazing, the man called Bishop arrives from the future pursuing hundreds of escaped convicts through time — and finds himself stranded in the present! Bishop was raised to idolize the X-Men…but he knows a deadly secret waiting in their future! Plus: Colossus is reunited with his brother, the X-Men face the machinations of Mojo and the blue team battles a New Orleans Brood infestation alongside Ghost Rider and…Gambit's wife?! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #281-288, UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL (1992) #16, X-MEN (1991) #4-9, X-MEN ANNUAL (1992) #1 and GHOST RIDER (1990) #26-27.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93452-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — OF ONCE AND FUTURE KINGS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — OF ONCE AND FUTURE KINGS TPB

Volume #5 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS with LEN WEIN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with JIM STARLIN, VAL MAYERIK & VICENTE ALCAZAR

Cover by GIL KANE

Conan and Bêlit reave a path across the high seas and into the jungles of the Hyborian Age in another set of classic tales! Together, the barbarian and the pirate queen encounter the Lord of the Lions and battle for the honored name of Amra in one of the greatest Conan adventures of all time! Master storytellers Roy Thomas and John Buscema follow with an exploit that brings Conan, Kull and Red Sonja together in a tale of titans that pits Robert E. Howard's greatest creations against one another! Also featuring full-color editions of black-and-white Conan stories by Jim Starlin and John Buscema, an adaptation of the very first Conan story and the rare "Crawler in the Mists"! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #60-71, CONAN ANNUAL #2-3 and POWER RECORDS #31 — CONAN THE BARBARIAN: CRAWLER IN THE MISTS.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93353-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GIRL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-GIRL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Written by SEAN MCKEEVER, TOM DEFALCO & RON FRENZ

Penciled by CASEY JONES, RON FRENZ & PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by RON FRENZ

The return of the Soldiers of the Serpent! Spider-Girl has battled them before and come out ahead. But this time, the group has united behind an enigmatic, powerful leader — and May Parker's spider-powers might not be enough to save her this time. Meanwhile, May's romantic life takes a sudden left turn, a crisis brews at Midtown High, the Scarlet Spider returns and a new gang war breaks out in New York City! The rivalry between the Kingpin and challenger Canis has heated up — can Spider-Girl end the violence before the death of a classic Marvel villain? Elsewhere, more deadly foes are popping up, all guided by a mysterious agenda! To them, Spider-Girl is just a troublemaker — but the Black Tarantula thinks she's destined for more! Guest-starring Darkdevil and Kaine the corrupted clone! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #51-67.

384 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93479-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT: LEGACY – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT: LEGACY – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Written by MAX BEMIS

Penciled by JACEN BURROWS, TY TEMPLETON, PAUL DAVIDSON & MORE

Cover by PHILIP TAN

A new day is dawning — and with it comes an enemy unlike any Marc Spector has ever faced! Moon Knight has always been a protector from the shadows, but the Sun King is out to extinguish those shadows with blinding light and fire. Meanwhile, a man called The Truth is driving people to suicide. Thank goodness Marc has his personalities under control! (He does have them under control, right?) The Sun King and Bushman hit Marc where it hurts the most, Jake Lockley's dark secret is revealed and Marc Spector's true origin is uncovered! But what traumatic event from his past will shape Moon Knight's future? As psychotic killers, the horrific Collective and Moon Knight's oldest nemesis all threaten to eclipse him, Marc must face his demons if his legacy is to survive! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2017) #188-200.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93397-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: AMERICA CHAVEZ GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL-VERSE: AMERICA CHAVEZ GN-TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN & GABBY RIVERA

Penciled by JAMIE MCKELVIE, JOE QUINONES, STACEY LEE, FLAVIANO & MORE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

In all the Marvel-Verse, there's no one quite like America Chavez — and she should know, as she can smash her way between realities! Now, join the dimension-hopping sensation in some of her wildest adventures! Sparks fly as America meets the teenage Loki and their soon-to-be allies in the Young Avengers! Then, the inspirational powerhouse goes to college! Her first assignment? A field trip…to the front lines of World War II…with Captain America as her wingman! And when she finally finds the family she's been searching for, a new life awaits — but Exterminatrix and the Midas Corporation have set their sights on America. Her newly discovered home teeters on the brink of implosion. And the biggest danger may be America Chavez herself! Collecting YOUNG AVENGERS (2013) #3, AMERICA #1-2 and #11-12 and material from MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE.

128 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93394-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 2 — THE INVASION OF ASGARD GN-TPB

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 2 — THE INVASION OF ASGARD GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators – now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! As Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Asgardian saga kicks into high gear, witness the evolution of Thor and the introduction of more of his classic cast of characters! In this volume, you'll behold the return of Zarrko the Tomorrow Man, the Cobra and Mister Hyde – while witnessing the debuts of the Enchantress, the Executioner and the Grey Gargoyle! And to top it all off, Thor battles the mutant master of magnetism, Magneto – and renews rivalries with his trickster brother, Loki, alongside Doctor Strange! Plus: Titanic "Tales of Asgard" reveal the untold history of the Norse gods! Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #101-104 (A & C stories) and #105-110.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93442-2

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 2 — THE INVASION OF ASGARD GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93443-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

SECRET INVASION: MEET THE SKRULLS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SECRET INVASION: MEET THE SKRULLS TPB

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON, STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BRIAN REED & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by NIKO HENRICHON, MATTIA DE IULIS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, JACK KIRBY, NEAL ADAMS, JIM CHEUNG & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

The Warners are your typical American family. Dad works at Stark Enterprises. Mom works in a senator's office. The girls are students at Stamford High. The only thing that makes them different is…they're shape-shifting alien Skrulls who have infiltrated our society to pave the way for invasion! But what could leave them as a house divided? And will the mysterious Man in the Hat be their exterminator — or their salvation? Plus: Meet the Skrulls all over again in the aliens classic first encounter with the Fantastic Four, as well as more momentous events in Skrull history — including the Super Skrull's debut, the Kree/Skrull War and the final fate of their Throneworld! Collecting MEET THE SKRULLS #1-5, ROAD TO EMPYRE: THE KREE/SKRULL WAR, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #2 and #18, AVENGERS (1963) #93, NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2007) #1 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #257.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94676-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

February 2022 collections schedule