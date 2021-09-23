Marvel's most iconic couples get special covers in November

Marvel Comics is never without a concurrent variant cover theme or two, particularly as drawn by the artists it's identified as 'Stormbreakers' - its "next generation of elite artists."

The publisher has just revealed its latest Stormbreaker variant cover theme, Marvel's greatest couples, and looking at the list of the couples that will be celebrated, it appears being a current couple isn't a criterion.

Marvel is dipping into the past for some of them because superhero romances are "just as riveting and integral to their mythos as their most epic battles," according to the publisher.

The romantic pairings from past and present that get variant covers are:

Spider-Man and Mary Jane

Jean Grey and Cyclops

Daredevil and Elektra

Mystique and Destiny

Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic

Captain America and Sharon Carter

Storm and Black Panther

Scarlet Witch and Vision

That last couple - Wanda and Vision - is particularly interesting given the state of the relationship of MCU versions of the characters is decades behind the comic book versions who haven't been a couple for many years.

However, the publisher may have found a way to bridge that gap as the events of September 15's The Trial of Magneto #2 may have engineered a rapid means to get them back together.

Check out our recap of the issue for those details, but how's this for a teaser of what's happening there.

The couple variant covers will debut in November, and here's a list of all eight by on-sale date, title, couple, and artist, followed by a gallery of five of the covers.

On Sale November 10

Black Panther Legends #2 Storm and Black Panther by Joshua Cassara

On Sale November 17

Avengers #50 Scarlet Witch and Vision by Carmen Carnero

Scarlet Witch and Vision by Carmen Carnero Daredevil #36 Daredevil and Elektra by Juann Cabal

Daredevil and Elektra by Juann Cabal Fantastic Four #38 Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic by Natacha Bustos

Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic by Natacha Bustos X-Men #5 Jean Grey and Cyclops by Iban Coello

On Sale November 24

Amazing Spider-Man #80 Spider-Man and Mary Jane by R.B. Silva

Spider-Man and Mary Jane by R.B. Silva Captain America/Iron Man #1 Captain America and Sharon Carter by Patrick Gleason

Captain America and Sharon Carter by Patrick Gleason Inferno #3 Mystique and Destiny by Peach Momoko

