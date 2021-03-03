Marvel brings Black Widow and more into Demon Days: Mariko #1

Marvel Stormbreaker artist Peach Momoko's Demon Days will continue in June with a one-shot titled Demon Days: Mariko. Marvel announced the one-shot hot on the heels of the release of the first one-shot on Momoko's Demon Days: X-Men, which has received critical acclaim.

The next one-shot, titled Demon Days: Mariko, brings Mariko Yashida and other Marvel characters into a modernized version of classic Japanese folklore, tying back to the story of the first one-shot.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In the shadow of Kirisaki Mountain… a secret history comes to light! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real," reads Marvel's description of Demon Days: Mariko.

"Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called oni, and Kirisaki Mountain?" it continues. "Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters, and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before, all beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko!"

From the looks of Momoko's cover of Demon Days: Mariko, the maid all in black appears to be a Demon Days version of Black Widow. Momoko's first Demon Days story incorporated Japanese mythology-infused versions of Hulk, Psylocke, Venom, and more, so expect even more Marvel characters to pop-up as the planned five-part story rolls on.

"The first issue of Demon Days starts off in feudal Japan with Sai (Psylocke)… but the next issue will be completely different. Different timeline, different characters (even the main character is changing), different tone to the story. But it is still a connecting story," Momoko explains.

"The second issue starts with the new main character [Mariko Yashida] and is a story that I originally pitched to [Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski] a couple years ago," Momoko continues. "The connection between the first issue and the rest of the series is that they are all based in Mt. Kirisaki."

Demon Days is planned to run for a total of five parts, spread across a series of one-shots each focusing on different main characters or myths.

"The first issue is a folktale about Mt. Kirisaki. And the rest of the series is about characters having a deep relationship with the mountain. After the first issue, I will be telling a traditional Japanese folktale with a modern twist," states Momoko of the mythology her story is building.

"All of my characters are based on Marvel characters but turned into yokai, kami, and other Momoko-verse ideas inspired by Japanese folklore. They all look different, act different… but I hope everyone will still enjoy my version of the Marvel world."

Demon Days: Mariko is due out June 2. Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Reading Demon Days digitally? Here are the best digital comics readers available.