Marvel adjusts Immortal Hulk schedule for next three months

By

Immortal Hulk fans will have to wait a little longer for the next few issues

Immortal Hulk
(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

The Marvel hit series Immortal Hulk is revising its schedule for the next three months, nixing a plan to do more twice-monthly issues.

While Immortal Hulk #41 remains on track to go on sale December 16, issue #42 which was also originally scheduled for December has been pushed back to January - with the next two issues delayed as a result.

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

Originally scheduled for December 30, Immortal Hulk #42 has been pushed back two weeks to January 13.

As a result, Immortal Hulk #43 moves three weeks back (January 13 to February 3), and Immortal #44 moves a full four weeks back (from February 3 to March 4).

While Immortal Hulk began on a monthly schedule, over the course of its two-year run Marvel has experimented with twice-monthly shipping five times in 2019, and three times in 2020 (with December originally slated to be a fourth).

With Immortal Hulk #44 pushed back to the first week of March, it's possible Marvel's upcoming March 2021 solicitations could add a second issue since it is a five-Wednesday month.

The logic, of course, being if it's selling well, why not try to sell an extra issue or two each year?

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

In addition, Marvel has been publishing a steady diet of Al Ewing-written Immortal Hulk in standalone tie-ins one-shots to major events that don't distract from the main storyline in the ongoing series. The latest, Immortal Hulk: King in Black, goes on sale on December 16 - the same day as Immortal Hulk #41.

Series artist Joe Bennett has said he and Ewing plan to wrap up the series with Immortal Hulk #50 - which, if it remains on a monthly schedule, would go on sale in September 2021.

Check out our list of the best Hulk stories of all time - which includes Immortal Hulk.

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.