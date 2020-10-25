Mark Wahlberg finally shows off his Sully 'stache

Not to be undone by Tom Holland – who recently shared the very first image from the upcoming Uncharted movie – Mark Wahlberg has jumped on social media to show off his Sully 'stache.

"Don't ask… don't f*cking ask!" he said in the brief video shared on his Instagram channel, which shows him sporting what many think is the thick moustache that was missing when we last saw Wahlberg pose as Victor "Sully" Sullivan .

Potential first look at Mark Wahlberg's Sully in the Uncharted movie (from Mark's instagram). pic.twitter.com/6pZMlqYXg2October 25, 2020

The lack of salt and pepper in Wahlberg's facial hair adds further fuel to the speculative fire that the Uncharted movie is edging towards a younger origin story, though it might still find time to provide a nod to later games in the series.

The perpetually unlucky Uncharted film was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus earlier this year, with executives halting pre-production – originally "for at least six weeks " – because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay came shortly after Antonio Banderas joined proceedings in an unknown role alongside the already-announced Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

"Filming is going so well," Holland said in an informal broadcast on Instagram Live recently. "The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well."

As we recently reported , Venom 's Ruben Fleischer is the seventh (and hopefully final) director tied to the film, which will star Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Allen. It was set to hit theatres on March 5, 2021, but it's likely this delay will affect that.

Holland has openly praised the Uncharted movie script , calling it "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read." It was written by Hollywood duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who wrote Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Men In Black: International together.