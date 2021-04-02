Margot Robbie teases existence of a very extended cut of Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood

Margot Robbie has revealed there is a 20-hour cut of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood in existence. That's going to require a bladder of steel and lots of popcorn.

"There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood that would…there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut."

Robbie dropped the bombshell during a discussion about one of her other projects David Ayer’s Suicide Squad - which the studio changed to have a more light-hearted tone than Ayer would have liked - with Variety.

But Robbie has bad news for Ayer fans.

"Not to my knowledge, there is not David Ayer cut that is in the works or going to be released," she said, and joking "for personal reasons, I’d love to watch the five-hour cut of every movie I’ve ever done."

Like there is still hope that a cut of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad could one day exist, as Zack Snyder's Justice League has proved. The buzz already surrounding its sequel – written and directed by James Gunn – has been on the rise since the first trailer debuted last week. The Suicide Squad will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max later this summer.

