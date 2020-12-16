Make the most of Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One versions with this comparison video

Cyberpunk 2077 last-gen console performance is notoriously poor , but if that's where you have to play, which of the older consoles are best and which should be avoided?

That's the question Digital Foundry set out to answer in a new video this week, comparing Cyberpunk 2077's resolution, frame rate, and visual effects when running on PS4 Pro, PS4, Xbox One X, and Xbox One. Granted, the Xbox Series X version appears to be your best if you have access to new-gen consoles (or a high-end gaming PC is always good), but if not, you have some choices to make.

For starters, both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X perform better at higher resolutions than their lower-spec counterparts, as you'd expect. But they each have tradeoffs: while PS4 Pro's maximum dynamic resolution of 1188p is only equivalent to Xbox One X's minimum dynamic resolution (the latter tops out at 1674p), the frame rate on Xbox One X can be worse by a "considerable margin" in more demanding scenes, regularly dropping to the low 20s in vehicular chases. Beyond those base-line metrics, other visual features such as shadows seem to be identical across the two.

The base last-gen consoles are where it gets really rough: the regular PS4 version clocks in with a maximum dynamic resolution of 900p, and Xbox One at 810p with frequent dips below 720p. PS4's frame rate usually hangs around in the mid to high 20s, while the Xbox One version can drop to the low 10s in especially hectic shootouts. That's not counting the minute-long frozen screen the analysts encountered on Xbox One at one point before Cyberpunk 2077 finally got back on track.

CD Projekt Red has pledged to fix the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077, saying the cost is "irrelevant" next to restoring its reputation , and that the game will be in "much, much better shape" next year.