Madden NFL 21 trailer shows the game running on Xbox Series X

It's official, Madden NFL 21 is coming to Xbox Series X. The first brief glimpse of the upcoming game was revealed during today's Inside Xbox episode, revealing some truly stunning footage that takes advantage of the next-gen console's hardware.

During the stream, Kansas City Chiefs quaterback Patrick Mahomes introduced a brief retrospective of the series, even making us feel ancient by telling us the series is old than him. Despite that, this look back at the series culminated in a very brief look at Madden 21 running on Xbox Series X.

He also confirmed that EA will offer a service that will allow players to upgrade their copy from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, free of charge. It's not part of Xbox's Smart Delivery system though, there will be time limits on it for instance, and no word yet on a similar system on PlayStation.

The annual series was expected to continue with a new release in 2020, but the global situation is casting unprecedented uncertainty on practically every game release this year. As such, EA hasn't yet revealed a release date for Madden NFL 21, but at least we finally have a few seconds over footage to check out in the meantime. And surprise surprise, Madden has never looked better than it does with the latest installment running on Xbox Series X, optimized for the next-gen console to appear nearly photorealistic.

As for which football star will get the spotlight on the cover of Madden NFL 21, that remains to be officially revealed. However, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson seemingly revealed in an interview for the Baltimore Ravens website that he'll be the poster child for the new game.



No news yet on what other consoles it'll appear on, but we'll update this story as soon as we know. It seems safe to say that Madden will appear on other consoles though...

We'll be keeping you up to date on the Madden NFL 21 release date as we learn more, so stay tight and keep tabs for the latest info. Why not check out all the upcoming Xbox Series X games?