Lynne Ramsay adapting Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

Lynne Ramsay is set to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.

Ramsay wrote the script with Christy Hall, who co-created Netflix’s King-esque coming of age series I’m Not Okay With This. Roy Lee, who produced the 2017 adaptation of King’s novel It , is also on board.

Published in 1999, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon tells the story of nine-year-old Trisha who gets lost while hiking in the woods with her mother and brother. As she wanders further and further from civilisation, hunger and exhaustion cause her to hallucinate conversations with her favourite baseball player called Tom Gordon. Things get darker still, though, when she starts to believe she’s being followed by a supernatural beast.

Ramsay is no stranger to adapting novels – in 2011, she directed an adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s We Need to Talk About Kevin , which starred Ezra Miller as a murderous teenager and Tilda Swinton as his mother. Her 2017 thriller You Were Never Really Here , starring Joaquin Phoenix (and based on Jonathan Ames’s novella of the same name), received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

Ramsay has also spoken about directing a modern-day adaptation of Moby Dick that’s set in space, but that project is on the backburner for now.