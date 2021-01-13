Lucasfilm Games says it has more game announcements in the works

Lucasfilm Games says it's got more announcements to make over the coming months.

In a blog post following the announcement of a new Ubisoft Star Wars game earlier today, VP Douglas Reilly said that "we've got a lot of stuff we're ready to start sharing with fans."

Reilly told StarWars.com that "this is really the culmination of years of preparing to come out and say 'we're here, we've got a team of people, we're going to make a lot of great games, and here's some new things you weren't expecting from us to do that we're now starting to do'. And that's going to continue through the next year or so, where we're going to continue to announce projects that are more representative of the legacy of the old Lucasfilm Games that we're now trying to live up to."

Beyond the Star Wars and Indiana Jones games announced this week, it's not clear what Lucasfilm Games will be showing off. Despite the new titles appearing to spell the end of EA's exclusive right to make Star Wars games, Reilly says that "we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA." Among those is expected to be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Reilly says that the company is "looking to work with best-in-class teams that can make great games across all of our IP," and that "this is just the beginning of what I think is going to be a very exciting year for Lucasfilm Games." While details for both newly-announced games and those over the horizon are thin on the ground, it sounds like Star Wars fans will want to look out for more news throughout the next 12 months.

It won't just be a big year for Lucasfilm - here are some of the other new games for 2021.