Lost Stanley Kubrick movie is finally set to be made

A lost Stanley Kubrick movie, Lunatic at Large, is finally set to be made after the rights were optioned by producers Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker. Production is slated to begin in fall 2021.

The film noir thriller is one of three movie stories found in Kubrick's archive after his death in 1999. He'd intended to direct the 70-page treatment, which he co-wrote with author and screenwriter Jim Thompson, at some point. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, os that's all we know for now.

“The opportunity to bring a Stanley Kubrick project to the screen after so many years is a dream come true. We look forward to making a film in keeping with his unique style and vision," Walker said in a statement.

Hendricks' producing credits include Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor , starring Ben Affleck, and the first two installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Meanwhile, Walker produced 9/11, starring Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg, and both live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies starring Megan Fox.

Kubrick is known for his genre-defining movies, including 2001: A Space Odyssey , A Clockwork Orange , and The Shining , and a successful filmmaking career that spanned many decades. His last movie was 1999's Eyes Wide Shut , starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, which was released posthumously.