Lord of the Rings TV show actor teases "mind-blowing" scope and compares it to Marvel

Worried that The Lord of the Rings TV show would see Amazon doing Middle-earth by halves? You can rest easy. Actor Morfydd Clark – who plays a younger Galadriel on the show – has teased the “mind-blowing” scope of the series in a recent interview.

“The amount of [people working] on this show is continually mind-blowing,” Clark told NME. How mind-blowing? “One guy’s job consists just of seeing how dust reacts to footsteps and breath! That would never have even crossed my mind before.”

Clark doubles down on the sense of scale we can expect from The Lord of the Rings TV show by saying, “Other than something like Marvel, I don’t think things could get much bigger than this.”

The Lord of the Rings TV show may be set in the Second Age, potentially up to thousands of years before the mainline series, but that hasn’t stopped some familiar faces from throwing their Hobbit hats into the ring.

Elijah Wood has said he would be open to making an appearance, while Clark admits, “I’d love everyone [from Lord of the Rings] to do a cameo in it.”

Whether it’s cast cameos, a new leap in dust technology, or even a series that won’t look out of place side-by-side next to its film cousins, we’ll hopefully find out more about The Lord of the Rings TV show shortly. It’s currently filming in New Zealand (where else?), though no release date has been confirmed as of writing.