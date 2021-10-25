Look how far Halo Infinite has come in these comparison shots from 2019 and 2021

Some Halo Infinite comparison shots are doing the rounds that highlight just how far the game's visuals have come since its E3 2019 trailer.

Following today's Halo Infinite campaign gameplay trailer, which included a few scenes from the game's E3 2019 trailer, Twitter user Shinobi602 shared a number of screenshots comparing the visuals from two years ago to today. You don't have to look very closely to see substantial improvements in lighting and textures, which is to be expected in any game two years closer to launch, but it's particularly significant here considering past scrutiny over Halo Infinite's visuals.

More: 2019/2020 vs 2021 pic.twitter.com/qWQpfHCXyVOctober 25, 2021 See more

In the screenshots, you can see 2019 and 2021 versions of Master Chief from two opposing angles, as well as close-ups of the new (and still unnamed) Echo 216 pilot, and some gameplay. In every comparison, the lighting is more dynamic, textures are refined, and everything just looks grittier - from the deeper crow's feet around the pilot's eyes to the wear and tear on Master Chief's armor. Yeah, the actual characters might not appreciate the added clarity, but we sure do!

In addition to noticeably improved graphics, today's Halo Infinite trailer brought six minutes of gameplay narrated by Master Chief's new AI companion The Weapon. Sadly, campaign co-op won't be available at Halo Infinite's December 8 launch, but the new trailer teases some new enemies and story details to keep you enticed until it's added to the game sometime in season 2.

Correction: This article originally included a typo that suggested the Halo Infinite campaign wouldn't be available at launch. The article has been updated to reflect that Halo Infinite campaign co-op won't be available at launch. We regret the error.