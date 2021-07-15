Loki writer teases Renslayer's new motivations after the finale

So much happened in the Loki finale that it's fair to say some may have overlooked Ravonna Renslayer's change-of-heart and new (glorious) purpose.

Now, Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed a little more about where Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer is heading next after she discovered the truth about her TVA origins and went through a portal to an unknown destination.

"She wants to [find] who pulled the wool over her eyes. That's what she's going to go out in search of," Waldron said in an interview on the Marvel site. "She is a scary customer to be out there in the Multiverse. So we'll see what happens."

That certainly sounds like Renslayer is on a collision course with Kang – or at least a Kang. Lest we forget, Renslayer has a storied history with Kang the Conqueror in the comics, something already hinted at in the Disney Plus show by a cleverly disguised deep cut Easter egg.

It also heavily implies that Gugu Mbatha-Raw's own journey isn't one-and-done in the MCU. Loki season 2 has been confirmed during the finale's post-credits scene, but the stage is certainly set for the one-time Franklin D. Roosevelt High School teacher to show up elsewhere in the multiverse, TemPad in tow.

Ah, yes: the M-word. The multiverse, thanks to Sylvie, is now "open" according to director Kate Herron. That's all due to Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains (which we should point out, isn't technically Big Bad Kang the Conqueror) and his death at the hands of the Loki Variant now sending the Sacred Timeline out of control and branching off into new timelines – and realities.

The Loki ending also has serious ramifications for the series' other major players. Loki is reunited with Owen Wilson's Mobius and Hunter B-15, but neither recognize the God of Mischief. The new Kang-controlled TVA, it seems, has wiped the temporal slate clean in that regard. Then, there's Sylvie. For now, she's trapped in the Citadel at the End of Time but maybe, just maybe, Renslayer can be the one to bring her back from The Void.

