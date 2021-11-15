Little Kitty, Big City gives us the same chaotic vibes as Untitled Goose Game

Upcoming indie game Little Kitty, Big City has the same chaotic vibes as Untitled Goose Game and we can’t wait to see what trouble this kitty gets into.

Developed by Double Dagger Studios, and premiered as part of Wholesome Games’ Wholesome Snack direct over the weekend, Little Kitty, Big City lets players take control of an inquisitive cat who is attempting to find its way home, but gets distracted on more than one occasion during the journey.

Fittingly for #WholesomeSnack, our last game is a real treat! I haven't laughed this hard at a trailer since Untitled Goose Game 🤣 @LittleKittyGame put together a good one and I couldn't resist saving it for last. Thanks to all the devs who brought this showcase to life 💖 pic.twitter.com/T23BK2yZ0fNovember 13, 2021 See more

Similar to House House’s 2019 indie hit Untitled Goose Game , which encouraged players to cause havoc with all the local residents in a small countryside town, it looks like Little Kitty, Big City will have a similar feel with players having to get from one side of the map to the other causing as much trouble as possible on the way.

In the teaser trailer alone we see the little kitty jump headfirst into a bin, force its way through a tiny gap in a wall, and make friends with a crow, a group of ducklings, and a dog. It also looks like Little Kitty, Big City has done all players a favor by allowing them to dress the kitty up in a selection of goofy (but adorable) hats similar to the Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits .

Those of you who have had the joy of owning a cat will find Little Kitty, Big City’s gameplay all too familiar as the cat climbs vertical surfaces, pounces on things, and pushes items off of platforms. However, if you don’t have your own feline friend, this game is the perfect way to experience the chaos they can bring without having to clean up afterwards.

Little Kitty, Big City is currently marked as "coming soon" and it is not yet clear what platforms the game will be launching on. You can however wishlist the game on Steam which will not only register your interest but also alert you to when the game becomes available.