Life is Strange True Colors is getting a free comic on Free Comic Book Day

Life is Strange True Colors will feature in a new comic especially for Free Comic Book Day which is said to fill in the gaps after Before The Storm.

The ongoing Life is Strange comic series will release a special issue for Free Comic Book Day - an annual event that aims to promote independent comic book stores - which according to the event’s website : “features the first comic book appearance of an all-new character who will feature heavily in the Life is Strange universe in 2021!”

According to Eurogamer , this special will also feature Life is Strange: Before the Storm’s Steph Gingrich, who is also set to appear in the next game, and will fill in the gaps from the character’s story in Before the Storm to her appearance in True Colors. The comic apparently contains two stories, one which focuses on Steph and the other which introduces True Colors’ protagonist Alex Chen and her journey leading up to the new game.

The Life is Strange series was developed into a comic in 2018 by Titan Comics and is currently made up of four volumes. The series mainly focuses on Life is Strange characters, Max and Chloe, following the events of one of the optional endings of the first game.

The latest edition of Square Enix’s supernatural narrative series: Life is Strange True Colors is set to release September 10, 2021. In this chapter of the series, players take on the role of Alex Chen, a musician who has just moved to the town of Haven Springs to reunite with her brother Gabe. In typical Life is Strange fashion though, Alex is hiding a superpower that allows her to detect and change the emotions of those around her - which she will have to keep in check following a distressing series of events.