Life is Strange 2 is ready to mess with your emotions on September 27

It's time to make a courtesy call to your therapist, because we've got a release date for Life is Strange 2. An all new, five episode story will start on September 27, but all we have to show for it right now is some embroidery on a messed up backpack.

Developer Dontnod has tweeted that we'll find out more about the new season in August, so expect to see something to tie in with European event Gamescom.

Episode 1 of #LifeisStrange2 will release on September 27th 2018!Further information about #LifeisStrange2 will be revealed this August. pic.twitter.com/HR42KUyqmDJune 22, 2018

We do know that the new, free, spin off announced at E3 - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit - is set in the same universe and "contains links to the brand new story and characters of Life is Strange 2." That's the tale of a 10-year-old boy called Chris who wants to be a superhero, so prepare to go all detective for Life is Strange 2 clues when that's released on June 26 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.