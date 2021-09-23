Let the Right One In TV show in the works starring Demián Bichir

Vampire drama Let the Right One In is coming to the small screen, with a new series starring Demián Bichir coming to Showtime, Deadline reports.

Bichir will play Mark, whose 12-year-old daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) was turned into a vampire 10 years earlier. Eleanor is only able to go out at night, and Mark does his best to provide her with the human blood that she needs to survive.

The show will also star Anika Noni Rose ( The Princess and the Frog ), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), newcomer Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster (Colony). Andrew Hinderaker, who previously worked on Penny Dreadful is serving as showrunner, as well as writing the first episode. Seith Mann directed the pilot – he's previously helmed episodes of shows including The Wire, Dexter, and The Walking Dead.

The series is inspired by the 2008 Swedish movie of the same name, which in turn was based on the best-selling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. An English-language remake directed by The Batman helmer Matt Reeves, titled Let Me In, followed in 2010. Production on the 10-episode series is due to start in New York early next year.

Bichir was last seen in Godzilla vs. Kong, playing the CEO of the tech company trying to solve Earth's Titan problem. He's also recently appeared in sci-fi dystopia Chaos Walking, Robin Wright's directorial debut Land , and George Clooney space flick The Midnight Sky .