Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you play as 300 characters including Babu Frik

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has roughly 300 playable characters including the endearing Babu Frik, as the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine confirms.

Speaking with OPM, lead hub designer Dawn McDiarmid of developer TT Games confirmed that the Lego Skywalker Saga features around 800 unique characters, with roughly 300 being playable at various points in the series. The ambitious collection explores all nine Star Wars films, and you can play them in any order you like. Fans of the engineer Babu Frik may want to start with The Rise of Skywalker, as the adorable Anzellan is fully playable.

"I think fans of the new trilogy will be pleased to hear that Babu Frik is making an appearance as a playable character and he is possibly one of the cutest things I have ever seen," McDiarmid said, echoing the reaction of many a Star Wars fan.

In addition to hundreds of characters new and old, the Lego Skywalker Saga also features several upgrades to the core Lego Star Wars gameplay loop. McDiarmid teased a new upgrade system, aim-down-sight shooting, and "a more in-depth quest system which features not only more elaborate and ridiculous quest chains ... but a whole new tracking system on your datapad with which to engage with the quests, and the ability to do multiple quests simultaneously."

However, the PS5 version of the game will also launch without a few next-gen features. DualSense haptic feedback, ray-tracing visuals, and 3D audio won't be available at launch when playing the game through backwards compatibility.