Looks like The Sims 4 "Discover University" expansion will be announced later today

Update: Not long after images leaked of the University pack, the official Sims Twitter account posted a gif showing a student Sim with the caption "tfw that essay was as easy as riding a bike," along with a link to an livestream which is set to start today October 22 at 4pm BST/ 8am PST. The livestream looks set to officially confirm the impending release of a University expansion and will hopefully give us a release date too. The tweet also hints that the description leaked along with the images - which mentions the Sims will be able to travel by bicycle - is also legitimate. You can watch it right here:

Original story: It looks like a University expansion is finally going to be making its way to the world of the Sims 4 soon. As the SimsVIP reports, images of the as yet unannounced expansion pack found on the US Microsoft store listing on Xbox One have surfaced on Twitter and Instagram. The images reveal a "Discover University" Sims 4 pack with a product description and a potential release date.

As you can see in the below tweet from @CaptureTheCosmo, the listing shows a release date of December 17, 2019, along with a description that reveals players will be able to "take classes that set your Sims up for success in engineering, education, or law careers." Sims can also attend the historical university known and "Britechester," as well as attend universities for specific interests, with classes in everything from art history to villainy. Yep, villainy - you've got to let your evil Sims realise their full potential, after all.

And true to University life, your Sim will apparently have their own dorm you can decorate and style up however you like as you navigate campus life in multiple ways. If you want to live it up and play juice pong and sleep in, you can. Or you can stay on top of work and settle in for a night of homework. The choice, as always, is yours.

The expansion pack sounds very similar to previous University expansion packs we've seen in The Sims 2 and 3. The addition of University was easily one of the funnest additions to previous instalments, and Sims fans everywhere have been waiting to send their sims off for some self-discovery and higher education since The Sims 4 launched.

As with lots of expansion packs, it looks like it'll include new clothing and hairstyles so you can have your Sims express themselves on campus in style. Oh, and in the description it also mentions you can travel by bicycle. Bicycles were also a feature in The Sims 3, and hearing they will make a comeback is honestly pretty exciting.

University is a life-forming experience where many go to better themselves... or, you know, do a lot of partying and experimentation to discover who they are or want to be, and now it looks like your Sims can once again do it too. Really, it was only a matter of time before University life made its way to the Sims 4. While no official announcement has been confirmed about the expansion pass, it does look quite legitimate.

