Exclusive: Laura Dern teases Jurassic World 3: “Being back with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum sounds like a dream”

Laura Dern's had an amazing year. Not only has the actress attracted Oscar buzz for a phenomenal performance in Marriage Story, but her forthcoming movie Little Women has the internet excited to see Greta Gerwig's follow-up to Lady Bird. Also on Dern's horizon is the recently announced Jurassic World 3.

Dern will reprise her most famous character, Jurassic Park’s paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, in the movie, which is due to begin filming next year. Sitting down with our sister publication Total Film, Dern spoke about the sequel. "I’m very excited to see how it will all weave together," she says, "but I know it’s a deep intent both of [director] Colin [Trevorrow] and the entire tribe, including Steven Spielberg, to pay homage to the original and where the franchise has gone from there. The idea of bringing back the original cast, in a really beautiful way, it sounds amazing… the idea of being back with Sam [Neill] and Jeff [Goldblum] sounds like a dream."

At least she won’t have to keep as many secrets as she did two years ago, when she appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. "I was shooting Big Little Lies, but couldn’t say anything about it; I was doing Star Wars and couldn’t tell anyone I was in it; and I was shooting Twin Peaks and I couldn’t couldn’t tell anyone I was in it… I had to be very careful even with my own children at the very beginning, with Star Wars." She was the "most boring interview ever", at least for a while. "I’m sure I’m about to be boring again. At least people know I might be working with dinosaurs in the future, but I’m sure I won’t be able to say anything more than that!"

Dern spoke at length with Total Film magazine in the new issue, which reaches store shelves on October 18. Meanwhile, Marriage story reaches cinemas November 6 before reaching cinemas a month later on December 6.

