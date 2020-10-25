Latest patch significantly improves the loading times on these first-party PS4 games

The latest patches applied to first-party Sony games Until Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered have had a significant impact on how long the games take to load.

Before the patch was rolled out, it could take over a minute for The Last of Us: Remastered to load in for the first time. Now, however, it seems that the game will load in less than 14 seconds.

Here, check out ElAnalistaDeBits' video which gives a side-by-side comparison of exactly how big the difference is:

But The Last of Us: Remastered isn't the only game to have seen a big boost to loading speeds. According to this tweet, the update – thought to have been rolled out in a bid to improve backwards compatibility of PS4 games on the upcoming PS5 – has all but removed loading screens in Until Dawn completely (thanks, VGC ).

Right, so it appears these #PS5 B/C updates that #PS4 games are getting are even having a huge effect on load times on the current gen system.Case in point: #UntilDawn on #PS4 now doesn't load at all. This tech must have been used in #GhostOfTsushima ??Very impressive! pic.twitter.com/9myqT4mK9DOctober 25, 2020

We're now weeks away from the PS5 launch, and we finally have all the details for Sony's next-gen console, including an amazing look at the PS5 UI at last. That joins info on the PS5 price , the PS5 launch games , and that all-important release date. For more, check out our guide to everything we know so far about the PS5 .

