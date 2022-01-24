Knives Out 2 gets Netflix release window

Knives Out 2 officially has a release window, Variety reports – it's set to arrive on Netflix sometime this fall.

Daniel Craig is the only cast member from the original movie returning for the sequel, reprising the role of private investigator Benoit Blanc. Joining Craig is Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Other than the cast and the fact that we have another whodunnit case on our hands, we don't know anything else about Knives Out 2. Filming took place on the coast of Greece, so we can hazard a guess that this story might involve a group of people on vacation – potentially another wealthy family, if it stays similar to the first movie.

Last year, the streamer paid more than $400 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, so Knives Out 3 is definitely on the horizon, too. Rian Johnson is back as writer and director for Knives Out 2, and Variety reports that the movie will get a festival run before it arrives on the streamer.

The original movie followed Benoit Blanc as he investigated the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. It boasted a cast no less impressive than its sequel, including the late Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.