Kitori Academy is like an indie Hogwarts Legacy but with more cats

Upcoming indie game Kitori Academy is a lot like Hogwarts Legacy - except cozier and with more cats.

Currently labeled as "coming soon" on Steam (opens in new tab) and Kickstarter (opens in new tab), Kitori Academy will take players to a slightly different school for witches and wizards where they’ll take on the role of a wizard apprentice.

During their time at Kitori Academy, players will train their magical skills, learn how to brew potions, grow vegetables, cast spells, and more. All with their very own "spirit companion" - an adorable cat friend - by their side.

According to the game’s Steam page, the life sim will let players explore the academy at their own pace, meaning you’ll not only have the option to do what you want when you want, but you’ll also be able to kick back and relax - making Kitori Academy another cozy game that’ll be worth the wait.

Speaking of waiting to play the game, unfortunately, it is looking like a little bit of a wait for Kitori Academy. According to the game’s Kickstarter page, those who pledge to the "Pioneer Edition" of the game will have access to Steam Alpha in late 2022. Beyond this, backers with Beta access will be able to play a beta version at the start of 2023, before a demo will be released in Spring 2023, and the full game in "Fall 2023" on PC and Nintendo Switch.

These aren’t the only platforms Kitori Academy will launch on though, the indie game will also be available on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox One. If you’re already excited about this game, the good news is that it’s already been fully funded on Kickstarter, with four out of five of the stretch goals unlocked. All that’s left is the 'Magical Creatures Ranch' which is just over £2,000 away from also being added to the game.

