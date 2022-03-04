Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a dedicated button for waving at Waddle Dees

Kirby and the Forgotten Land players have the option to wave at any of the Waddle Dees they encounter throughout the game.

As shared by @AndreSegers on Twitter, Kirby can approach idle Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and put his whole body into waving at them. Not only this, but the adorable pink blob is also seen to let out his signature "hiiiiiii!" too. To do both, all players need to do is press up on the D-pad.

forget petting the dog! Waving at Waddle Dees is where it's at! pic.twitter.com/iiPlLNoV2AMarch 3, 2022 See more

If this wasn’t cute enough, another Twitter user @Akfamilyhome also shared a clip from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo which shows Kirby high fiving his player two, Bandana-Dee. What a great teammate. Kirby can also plop himself down to give his tiny red shoes a rest by pushing down on the D-pad.

If you weren’t aware, Kirby and the Forgotten Land got its very own demo yesterday which is free to download from the Nintendo Switch Online store. This little slice of Kirby could be enough to keep you going until the game officially releases on March 25, 2022.

To go along with this, Kirby also got a brand new overview trailer which gave fans a better look at Kirby’s copy abilities including Sword, Bomb, Tornado, Fire, Hammer, and more.



Just can’t get enough of the pink little blob and his Waddle Dee friends? Find out why Kirby and the Forgotten Land feels like the beginning of a new era for the Kirby series.