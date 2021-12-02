Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will get its all-new Fatesworn DLC this month

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn DLC release date has been revealed, and it's coming soon.

The first piece of all-new content for the action RPG which was originally released in February, 2012 will arrive just shy of a decade later, on December 14, 2021. The date was revealed along with a new animated trailer that sets up the story for Fatesworn, which takes place after the conclusion of the story campaign and is largely set in the frosty, mountainous region of Mithros - though your adventure will also take you back to Amalur to clear out new procedurally generated Chaos Dungeons which have popped up across the map.

The new campaign will bring back some returning characters and introduce new ones, ultimately culminating in a battle against the god of chaos itself. Chaos is a dangerous thing in a world dictated by the fates, and it will serve as an all-new mechanic unto itself with connections to weapons, enemies, and more.

Central to the expansion are a new region and a roughly six-hour main quest (as well as an assortment of new sidequests and faction quests). Fatesworn will also introduce a new non-combat skill tree and a new class of weapons and armor, all while pushing the level cap up from its standard limit of 40 up to 50.

The arrival of Fatesworn will mark the end of Amalur's currently announced expansion plans. We'll just have to wait and see if new owner THQ Nordic has any further plans for the fantasy series, for which Reckoning was originally meant to just be the beginning.