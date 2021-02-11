The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to PC next month

Sora and the gang are taking a Gummi ship to a new platform

Kingdom Hearts 3
Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC for the first time.

Publisher Epic Games revealed the series' upcoming PC ports during today's Epic Games Store spring showcase. As you may have guessed, the Kingdom Hearts games will be Epic Games Store exclusives on PC. The entire series will be released on March 30.

This series is pretty complicated, if you haven't heard, so several Kingdom Hearts collections are coming to PC, and they've got about a dozen games between them. The only standalone title is the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, which is listed at $59.99.

Here's the full breakdown of what comes with each collection, per the freshly minted Epic Games Store listings

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $49.99 

  • Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories
  • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days 
  • Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $59.99  

  • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
  • Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)
  • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind - $59.99  

  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC 

The system requirements vary between the games, but Kingdom Hearts 3 is the newest of the bunch, and it's got pretty reasonable minimum and recommended specs. Those are:

Kingdom Hearts 3 minimum PC specs 

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3330 3.0GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 260X 2GB
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 75GB

Kingdom Hearts 3 recommended PC specs 

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 3.1GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB 
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 75GB

Series director Tetsuya Nomura still has more planned for Kingdom Hearts.

