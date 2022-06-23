Kingdom Hearts 4: Everything we know so far about Sora's next magical adventure

We're finally living in a world where Kingdom Hearts 4 isn't just a hypothetical sequel but a real game that's currently in development at Square Enix. Originally announced during the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event , it's only been a short while since Kingdom Hearts 4 was revealed to the world but that hasn't stopped fans from theorising what the Disney-themed action-RPG will have in store.

It's no secret that the Kingdom Hearts series is a little complex. From three mainline games and more than 10 spin-off titles – all of which play a vital role in understanding the broader story – it's easy to get overwhelmed with information about any new Kingdom Hearts game. Thankfully, this is a brand new adventure – the beginning of the The Lost Master Arc, which could make it a perfect jumping on point for new players. While we wait for it to begin, get caught up with everything we know so far about Kingdom Hearts 4.

It's too early to know the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date, but we do know that Kingdom Hearts 4 is in "early development." I know what you're thinking: "Are we going to have to wait five years like we did for Kingdom Hearts 3?" and the answer to that is hopefully not. Other than the trailer, the only evidence we have of the Kingdom Hearts 4 production timeline is that we know Goofy's English voice actor is yet to record his lines for the Disney pooch – he also didn't even realise Kingdom Hearts 4 had been announced .

Kingdom Hearts 4 platforms

Square Enix is yet to confirm the Kingdom Hearts 4 platforms. Given how early in development the game is, it'll likely be some time before we learn where this new adventure will land. Given that Kingdom Hearts 3 launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2019, and was later brought to PC and Nintendo Switch, we can only hope that Square Enix will bring this all-new adventure to all platforms. However, it's worth remembering that the publisher isn't afraid of exclusivity deals – Forspoken is set to launch on PC and PS5 this October, while 2023's Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 exclusive.

Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer

We got our first look at the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer in April 2022, as Square Enix celebrated the series' 20th anniversary. It came as a shock to fans of the series, not only because of the unexpected nature of the reveal but also because it features an art style that is completely different to anything Kingdom Hearts has had before. The photo-realistic trailer features appearances from Sora, Strelitzia, a Darkside heartless, a brief appearance from Donald and Goofy, a little gameplay, and the world of Quadratum.

Kingdom Hearts 4 story

Trying to predict what the Kingdom Hearts 4 story will be is futile, because who knows what director Tetsuya Nomura has been cooking up. What we do know though, is that this will be the first chapter of 'The Lost Master Arc', which succeeds 'The Dark Seeker Saga' – that's the saga we played through in the previous games. We also know that some of Kingdom Hearts 4's story takes place in Quadratum, a world made up of neither light or dark that might just take place outside of the realm of reality and resembles Shibuya in the real life Tokyo. What this means for the likes of Donald and Goofy is yet to be revealed.

Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds

In terms of Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds, all we know for sure so far is that Quadratum is one of them. Speaking with Game Informer (opens in new tab), Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that Quadratum is the "initial base within the game" and that we will "spend time there and then go to different worlds and then go back there." He also confirmed that "there will be Disney worlds in Kingdom Hearts 4", but is yet to share any details. All we can do is speculate at this point, and there are some theories about what Disney-themed worlds might be making an appearance – a few eagle-eyed fans have spotted potential references to a Star Wars-themed world in Kingdom Hearts 4 .

Kingdom Hearts 4 Sora

Although he may look slightly different from his previous appearances, we will be getting a Kingdom Hearts 4 Sora. The spikey haired guardian of light is a main staple of the Kingdom Hearts series and has appeared in almost all 13 of the games. This time around, Sora will sport a much more realistic look, as we can see from the reveal trailer, meaning his hair is a little less tall and his clown shoes have been swapped for a pair that actually fit him. Don't panic though, he's still going to wield the signature Kingdom Key keyblade.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Strelitzia

Appearing alongside Sora in the reveal trailer was Kingdom Hearts 4's Strelitzia. This mysterious maiden was thought to be a newcomer to the series, however, those who played Kingdom Hearts Union X know exactly who she is. So, who is Strelitzia in Kingdom Hearts 4 ? We won't spoil anything in case you do go back and replay the series before Kingdom Hearts 4, but let's just say that Strelitzia is a keyblade wielder whose story takes place years before Sora, Donald, and Goofy get together. How she ended up with Sora will hopefully be revealed in the upcoming game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Final Fantasy

If you've already played through Kingdom Hearts 3, I'm sure you would have noticed the distinct lack of Final Fantasy characters in the game. The first two games in the series features cameos from the likes of Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, Squall 'Leon' Leonheart, Aerith Gainsborough, Yuffie Kisaragi, Cid Highwind, and more. As for whether we'll see any Kingdom Hearts 4 Final Fantasy characters, well Tetsuya Nomura has said that the future of Final Fantasy characters in Kingdom Hearts is currently uncertain.

Kingdom Hearts 4 gameplay

It's difficult to tell exactly what the Kingdom Hearts 4 gameplay will be like, but we did get a very brief look during that first reveal trailer. From this footage we can see that some kind of variation of the flowmotion mechanic will be returning, as well as the usual abilities such as magic and just whacking darkness with the keyblade. It looks like Sora will also be able to use the keyblade's keychain as some kind of grappling hook to get him closer to enemies and, like in Kingdom Hearts 3, traverse up the side of buildings. To me, it looks like more of the Kingdom Hearts gameplay we know and love but with a few upgrades.