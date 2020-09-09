King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1 brings back Joe Fixit for a Christmas special

Marvel's current Immortal Hulk series has revitalized the Jade Giant with a holistic and horrific take on all things gamma, and now it's meeting up against the another horror-influenced Marvel character: Knull.

(Image credit: Aaron Kuder (Marvel Comics))

In December, writer Al Ewing and guest artist Aaron Kuder will take the Hulk into the sprawling 'King in Black' crossover event with King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1. But don't worry, the Hulk has some back-up in facing down Knull: Joe Fixit.

"A present for the Hulk! The Hulk is in a bad place. Half of his alters are dead or missing — including Bruce Banner — and the Leader’s got the rest of him on the ropes," reads Marvel's description of the one-shot. "But never let it be said that Joe Fixit doesn't know how to have a good time — and he's out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk's ever had. He just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first."

This December one-shot will be timely - not just tying into the December-launching King in Black event, but also being a Christmas story.

"The 'King in Black' event gave me an opportunity to tell a very particular story at a very particular time in the year," Ewing tells Newsarama. "I have no idea how we'll all be feeling come Christmas... but the Hulk will be there to share the highs and lows of the season with us - and with the servants of Knull, God of the Void, of course."

Look for Marvel's full December 2020 solicitations later this month.

