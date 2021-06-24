Killer Instinct is "in our hearts and in our minds" says Xbox boss

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken about the chances of seeing more Killer Instinct in the future, and it seems like it could be positive news for fans.

Speaking on the Dropped Frames podcast (via VGC), Spencer spoke on the franchise saying it wasn't far from Xbox's attention. He said: "There are so many good games in our catalog that we’d love to visit. The response when we redid Killer Instinct at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic."

"I will just say, [Xbox Game Studios head] Matt [Booty] and I have discussed Killer Instinct many times and where we would like to go. It’s in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with KI."

Spencer went on to say that any delay would be due to finding the right circumstance to bring it back. He added: "It’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity, but it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we’re not doing more with KI because we love the franchise and the community response.”

It's perhaps understandable that Xbox doesn't have a spot for Killer Instinct just yet. As showcased by the Xbox E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft has a lot of fires in the oven working on various projects. Alongside their partnership with Bethesda, there is a vast catalog of games on the way from Xbox Games Studios.

Microsoft's revival of Killer Instinct was undoubtedly a success though. Initially rebooted in 2013 with the release of the Xbox One and went on to have three seasons, releasing new content up until 2017. The long tail was a testament to the well-received Killer Instinct reboot, and there is clearly an audience hungry for the series.

The original fighting game in the series landed all the way back in 1994. While it perhaps doesn't hold as massive recognition as Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat, it still holds a nice B-tier cult status. If Microsoft ever wants a fighting game for its exclusive catalog, it knows just where to look.



