Kieron Gillen to end Die with #20

Writer Keiron Gillen and artist Stephanie Hans will conclude their Image Comics creator-owned title Die with #20 (perhaps a clever in-joke for tabletop RPG players with their own collections of 20-sided dice). The final arc will kick off in May's Die #16.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The arc, titled 'Bleed,' remains somewhat of a mystery in terms of plot, but Image's official description of Die #16 paints an ominous picture of what's ahead for Die's crew of RPG players turned adventurers, saying they're in for "regrets and screaming." "To go into the dark, you have to get to the dark. They never put a dungeon anywhere accessible, do they?" reads Image's description of Die #16, and the 'Bleed' arc.

"Past sins haunt our party, and future sins permeate the landscape. Die's closing arc begins as we began: with regrets and screaming." "Die has consistently held a seat as one of the top-selling Image Comics series with multiple sell-outs at the distributor level and regular reorder activity that's skyrocketed with each new installment's release," reads Image's announcement of the Die finale.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"Perhaps best described as Jumanji with goth sensibilities, the series has stolen headlines since its launch for ushering in a new trend in RPG-themed storytelling." Since launching Die in 2018, writer Kieron Gillen has returned to Marvel Comics with a new Eternals ongoing title and has launched other creator-owned series including Once and Future, which adapts the King Arthur mythos.

"The concluding arc is always bittersweet," states Gillen in the announcement. "Sad that the adventure is coming to the end, but the wicked glee of finally being able to reveal all the bleak secrets we've been keeping."

Die #16 is due out on May 5, with a cover from series artist Stephanie Hans, and a variant cover from Alberto Varanda.

Reading Die digitally? Here's our rundown of the best digital comic readers available.