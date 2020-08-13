Kena: Bridge of Spirits will offer free PS5 upgrades for PS4 purchases

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will get a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade for a limited time.

Developer Ember Lab confirmed on its official Twitter account that purchasing the game on PS4 when it comes out will also entitle you to a free PS5 copy. The studio still hasn't determined for how long it will offer the upgrades as a benefit of purchase, however.

Yes! We don't have the time limit details yet, but the upgrade is slated to be free!August 12, 2020

When we spoke to Ember Lab about Kena soon after its reveal at the PS5 Future of Gaming event , co-founder Josh Grier told us that the studio is "targeting a holiday release" - which is the same release window for PS5 itself. So you can go ahead and pick up a copy of Kena for PS4 as soon as it comes out even if you plan on getting a PS5 console later.

The reveal trailer for Kena teased some gameplay snippets, though you'd be forgiven for totally missing them as you spent the entire time cooing at the adorably furry Rot creatures that Kena commands and communes with. Not to worry, Grier gave us a breakdown of how you'll play Kena as a spirit guide and a problem solver.

"You ultimately have to get to know what happened to [the spirits] in their past life", Grier said. "To do so you're looking for clues in the environment, facing combat challenges and solving puzzles. But ultimately, it relies on building and growing your team of Rot. You see them carrying statues around for you, and attacking enemies, but there really are a lot of uses for the Rot, and abilities you can upgrade. We're only giving you a taste here, there are a lot more tricks up the Rot's sleeve."