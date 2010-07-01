Kelly Brook exclusive bikini photo shoot

Total Film teamed up with the lovely Kelly Brook in Los Angeles earlier this year, and got to watch her strut her stuff in a variety of film-related bikinis.

No, no, really, we’re not bragging – see, we did it all for you. As part of this month’s shiny new issue, Ms. Brook set about recreating some of the most iconic bikini movie imagery of the past few decades.

And just to prove how awesome she looked (not to mention how plain nice she was), we shot the whole thing on video and have posted an exclusive look behind the scenes up online for you.

So if you fancy seeing Ms. Brook shrugging into Princess Leia’s metal bikini, or lounging about as Sofia Loren, check out the web exclusive video below....

You can see the full photo shoot in the new issue of Total Film , which hits stands next Thursday 8 July.

Like what you see? Drop us a comment…

