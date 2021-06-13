Jurassic World Evolution 2 stomps into the Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is coming, and we got our first look at gameplay footage during the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK.

Game director Rich Newbold introduces the clip, promising more of what players loved with Jurassic World Evolution. Newbold promises "the most authentic Jurassic experience yet," as the sequel offers tons of new features across four different game modes. There's even an original Jurassic Campaign, with the story set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Evolution is a construction and management simulation game, and the sequel will task you with containing, controlling, and protecting the dinosaurs that now roam free on Isla Nubar. You'll do that alongside characters from the film franchise, including the man whose voice you hear early on in the clip. Yes, that's Jeff Goldblum's voice narrating the Jurassic World Evolution 2 clip - he'll be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the the sequel, alongside other characters from the films.

Newbold introduces an exclusive first clip from the Jurassic World Evolution 2's Species Field Guide video, which offers details on the dinosaurs on Isla Nubar. This Species Field Guide is all about the triceratops, shown in a new environment added for Jurassic World Evolution. You can see the environment is full of coniferous trees, which is something we haven't seen in the Jurassic World universe before.

In case you missed the last Jurassic World film, Fallen Kingdom takes place three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady returning to Isla Nubar to help save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's meant to erupt. He discovers terrifying new species while he's there, as well, which is likely why Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have 75 species, including new dinosaurs, returning community favorites, alongside flying and marine reptiles.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to launch sometime later this year in 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

For a complete look at all the games slated to launch over the remainder of the year, head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.